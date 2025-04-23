Nigeria: IGP Orders Withdrawal of Mobile Police Officers From VIPs

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday rebuked the commanders of Mobile Police Force (MOPOL), over what he described as inappropriate deployment of the officers attached to the unit.

Egbetokun also ordered that henceforth, officers attached to the unit would not be attached to any Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the society again, saying the mission of establishing the unit is already derailed.

The IGP spoke at Force Headquarters, Abuja, during an emergency meeting he had with the commanders on the heels of an outrage that trailed how a Chinese national in a viral video publicly shared a token amount of money to the officers.

He had earlier summoned the mobile police officers involved in what Nigerians described as "shameful" to the force, and they were said to have been sanctioned accordingly.

Daily Trust reports that the unit (MOPOL) was established as the strike arm of the Nigeria Police Force - an elite tactical unit created to respond rapidly and decisively to riots, emergencies, and internal crises.

Historically, it also served as the ultimate resource during moments of unrest, providing critical support to state commands during high-risk operations like the ones experienced in Benue, Plateau and other states recently.

Speaking before the meeting went into a closed-door, the IGP explained that he summoned the commanders to remind them of the original vision of the unit, adding that the force would not lose sight of its principal responsibilities.

"Regrettably, that foundational mandate has, over time, been severely compromised. A significant number of PMF personnel are currently deployed as escorts, guards, or aides to private individuals and VIPs.

"While we understand the pressures driving this demand, we must not lose sight of our principal responsibilities. The diversion of tactical assets weakens our capacity where they are most needed," the police boss lamented.

The IGP noted that all his effort and that of the management team to reform the force have been met with persistent unprofessionalism of the police officers in the country.

He said directives have already been given to the commanders to withdraw all the mobile police attached to the VIPs with the immediate effect, adding that they must ensure strict compliance with the order.

"Even more concerning is the persistent misconduct by a few individuals--despite repeated efforts by the leadership to enforce professionalism on such assignments.

"Let me be unequivocal: moving forward, indiscipline and misconduct within the PMF will no longer be tolerated. Today marks the beginning of a new era--one defined by accountability, discipline, and a recommitment to our founding values.

"Effective immediately, all PMF Squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times. These units must be prepared to support their respective State Commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention.

"Additionally, each Squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter. These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism, and the principles of responsible policing.

"As you are aware, directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorised deployments. It is the duty of all commanders to enforce this directive without delay.

"A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway. Concurrently, squadron sizes will be reviewed and reduced to ensure operational effectiveness and agility," he said.

Speaking on the issue, a security expert, Okasanmi Ajayi, said "To make such policy work, we must consider the strength of the Nigeria Police which is 400 civilians to one police officer which is grossly inadequate considering the UN standards.

"In a situation where the numerical strength of the police is largely inadequate and large chunks are sent to protect individuals, that purpose is now under threat.

"So, what we can do is to empower private security companies like in other foreign companies where you see people moving around with private guards who are well trained. If that is really enhanced in Nigeria, it will reduce the workforce of the police providing special protection for PEPs."

Timeline of withdrawal

The top cop had in the past announced withdrawal of some police officers attached to the VIPs following concerns by the stakeholders in the country that the force lacked manpower. On June 26, 2023, Egbetokun, who spoke during a meeting with Squadron leaders and Tactical Commanders in Abuja, stated, "We shall effect the withdrawal of PMF personnel from VIP escort/guard duties."