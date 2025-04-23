Somalia: Ex-President Farmaajo Defends Army Pullback As Strategic, Not Defeat

Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Wednesday called on the Somali people to remain "vigilant against terrorist propaganda" as the national army undertakes what he described as "strategic maneuvers" in its fight against Al-Shabaab.

In a formal statement released to the newsrooms, Farmaajo stressed that the army's recent withdrawal from certain cities should not be interpreted as a defeat. "This is not a sign of weakness," he said. "It is a calculated repositioning as the armed forces build capacity and prepare for more effective operations against extremist elements."

The remarks come amid growing public concern and speculation following the Somali National Army's pullback from several key locations in recent weeks. Farmaajo, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, sought to reassure the nation by pointing to past military gains during his administration.

"Between 2018 and 2020, we successfully liberated numerous cities from terrorist control," he said, urging the current leadership to build on those achievements by fostering national unity and political stability.

He also extended an appeal to Somalia's international partners, calling for continued cooperation and assistance. "The support of our friends and allies remains vital to Somalia's recovery and the strengthening of our national security institutions," Farmaajo said.

His comments come at a time of heightened insecurity in parts of the country, where the al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group continues to stage attacks targeting civilians, government institutions, and military personnel.

Somalia is currently undergoing a transitional phase, with ongoing efforts to build a cohesive federal security apparatus and strengthen local governance structures. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is gradually handing over security responsibilities to Somali forces, in line with a phased drawdown plan.

Farmaajo's statement underscores the complex challenges facing the Somali government as it seeks to maintain territorial control, counter insurgency threats, and navigate political dynamics ahead of the next electoral cycle.