Rwanda: Global Economy Expected to Decline in 2025

23 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

A sharp increase in trade tariffs will slow global growth significantly this year and next but the world economy will not slide into recession, the IMF's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said on Tuesday.

Gourinchas announced sweeping downgrades to the IMF's growth forecasts and said world trade growth would be cut in half this year to reflect a "reset" of the global trading system, with US effective tariffs at the highest level for more than a century.

The World Economic Outlook includes a "reference forecast," which reflects policy announcements by the US and trading partners up to April 4, including the April 2 tariffs and initial responses.

Under this forecast, global growth will slow to 2.8 per cent this year and 3 per cent next year, a cumulative downgrade of about 0.8 percentage point relative to the IMF's previous set of projections, in January.

"While global growth remains well above recession levels, all regions are negatively impacted," Gourinchas told a press briefing.

He added that the probability of a world recession--that is, global growth falling below 2 percent--had almost doubled, to 30 percent from 17 percent in October.

World trade growth will slow from 3.8 per cent last year to 1.7 per cent this year, according to IMF forecasts.

Gourinchas called for a stable trading environment that addresses longstanding gaps in international trading rules.

"Growth prospects could immediately improve if countries ease from their current trade policy stance, and promote a new, clear, and stable trade environment," he added.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.