Africa: Rwanda to Host Zimbabwe Vs South Africa World Cup Qualifier Tie

23 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Zimbabwe has opted to host their 2026 World Cup qualifying match against South Africa in Rwanda, shifting the fixture from their previous home venue in South Africa. Zimbabwe will now take on South Africa in Kigali on October 5.

Due to a FIFA ban preventing Zimbabwe from hosting international matches, the team has been using South Africa as their temporary base.

Zimbabwe is on bottom of Group C with five points. Group leaders South Africa are currently on 13 points, followed by Rwanda and Benin Republic with eight points each. Nigeria trails with seven, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe have six and five points respectively.

South Africa's remaining matches include a trip to Lesotho on September 1, a home game against Nigeria on September 5, and their final two fixtures against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Only the top team in each group qualifies automatically for the World Cup, while the best-performing second-placed teams will enter a play-off for a chance at an intercontinental play-off spot.

