South Africa: Limpopo Commends Road Users for Observing Road Safety Regulations

The Limpopo Provincial Government has commended all those who have contributed to a safer Easter weekend.

This includes visitors who explored the province, residents who returned home to reconnect with their families, and pilgrims who attended Easter services at various churches, all while diligently adhering to road safety regulations throughout the holiday period.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all visitors who travelled to our beautiful province during the Easter long weekend.

"We are pleased to report that our collaborative efforts to ensure road safety yielded encouraging results, with relatively few fatalities on our roads, especially on the N1, which experienced high traffic volumes from Thursday until Sunday.

"We commend the tireless and collaborative efforts by the Members of the Executive Council, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Mayors and councillors, who took the road safety campaign as part of their responsibility.

"We thank the police, traffic officers, emergency services and other support staff who worked hard to keep our roads safe. Their dedication to enforcing traffic laws, including arrests for speeding and drunk driving, sends a strong message of zero tolerance for reckless behaviour," said the province's Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

She thanked the public for respoding positively to the call for a heightened focus on road safety.

"By taking responsibility for their actions, road users demonstrated that safety is indeed everyone's responsibility," the Premier said.

The province emphasised that pedestrian safety should still remain a priority, with pedestrians urged to refrain from using alcohol and going onto the roads while not wearing visible clothing.

"As we anticipate other heightened travel periods, including the upcoming public holiday at the end of April, we urge all road users to continue prioritising road safety," said Ramathuba.