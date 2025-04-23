South Africa Braces for Heavy Rain and Cold Weather Conditions

Heavy rain and cold weather conditions are expected this week, as a cut-off low weather system sweeps across most parts of the country.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a cut-off low system is expected to make landfall over the western interior of South Africa on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, and move slowly eastwards, likely to exit the country by Saturday, 26 April 2025.

"Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with rainfall accumulations exceeding 50 mm in the eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday, 23 and 24 April 2025.

"Severe thunderstorms associated with flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage or loss of infrastructure, property, vehicles, livelihoods, and livestock, especially over the Free State and North West. There is also a distinct possibility of damaging hail occurring in association with the thunderstorms," the SAWS said in a statement.

Snowfalls are also expected over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape during this period.

In addition, daytime temperatures are expected to drop significantly across most parts of the country from Wednesday, with a gradual recovery from Friday onwards.

The South African Weather Service said it will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather systems and will issue subsequent updates, as required.

Intermediate updates may be followed on X (@SAWeatherServic), Facebook (South African Weather Service) or other SAWS-supported social media platforms.