South Africa: Correctional Services to Launch Skills Programme

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is set to launch a Skills Development Programme, aimed at empowering victims of crime, parolees and probationers.

The initiative will provide inmates with market-related skills and vocational training, aiming to facilitate their rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The programme to be unveiled on Thursday, is being rolled out in partnership with the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College, in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The department said the initiative, funded by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority, will provide 100 selected participants from the greater Johannesburg area, with accredited trade-related training.

"The programme is designed not only to enhance employability, but also to foster entrepreneurial opportunities among its beneficiaries. The beneficiaries will undergo six months of training under the programme.

"[Participants] will be equipped with practical skills in trades such as, pumbling, welding, electrical work, bricklaying, air conditioning and refrigeration. Upon completion, participants will receive trade certificates, boosting their prospects for meaningful employment or self-employment," the department said.

Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, will deliver a keynote address at the launch, and engage with members of the business community on the critical need to support the reintegration of parolees and probationers.

This may see businesses open their doors to employ those that have been in conflict with the law and those that have suffered as a result of criminal activities, the department noted.