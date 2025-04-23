South Africa: Presidential Protection Service High Skilled, Sufficiently Resourced

23 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has assured the nation that the Executive of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, are in safe hands.

"Members of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) who are assigned to both the President and the Deputy President are trained to a high level of skill and possess the necessary expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat," Masemola said.

He said the resources assigned to safeguard the Executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat on their lives.

"While it is not common practice to discuss safety and security aspects of the Executive, the National Commissioner deems it fit to assure the country that sufficient resources are always assigned to safeguard members of the national executive," Masemola said in a statement.

The statement follows a shooting incident involving the Deputy President's convoy.

Deputy President Mashatile was returning from an ANC meeting in Boksburg when his convoy came under fire. At first it was thought stones were being hurled at the vehicle, but it was discovered that it was being shot at.

"Following the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and still underway with the ballistics report already concluded. Crime Intelligence is also continuing with its regular risk and threat assessment on both the President and the Deputy President," the General explained.

He confirmed the reinforcement of the security detail to both principals and expressed gratitude to members of the PPS with the manner in which they safeguard and handle the safety of both principals.

