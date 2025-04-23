South Africa: Moving Towards a Cleaner SA

In a partnership with municipalities, Plastics SA, and civil society organisations, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has driven impactful campaigns to tackle pollution, particularly in urban and coastal areas.

This in a bid to foster healthier environments and stronger communities.

"Since September 2024, over 200 000 volunteers, including a significant number of youth, have participated in cleanup events across South Africa, supported by more than 800 000 sponsored cleanup bags.

"These efforts have targeted beaches, rivers, roadsides, and inland areas, addressing pollution that affects health, dignity, and local livelihoods. A standout achievement is the International Coastal Cleanup South Africa, which saw 4 852 volunteers, half of them children, cover 778.7km of coastline," the department said on Wednesday.

Their efforts resulted in the removal of 111.85 tonnes of waste, collected in 26 265 bags.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has commended the effort.

"Every bag of waste removed, every river or beach cleaned, is a step toward a healthier, more equitable South Africa. We salute our volunteers and local heroes, who are making this vision a reality," the Minister said.

The initiative revealed the scale of marine pollution, with plastic pieces (92 756 items), foam pieces (46 284 items), and food wrappers (17 637 items) topping the list of pollutants.

Among the more unusual items recovered were a mattress, a toilet, and even a dead chicken, underscoring the diversity of waste threatening our coasts.

"These numbers reflect the power of community action. From township cleanups to coastal restoration, South Africans are taking ownership of their spaces. Our youth, in particular, are leading the charge, showing that environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility," George said.

The DFFE's partnerships with municipalities and organisations like Plastics SA have been instrumental in coordinating these efforts.

Detailed information on ongoing campaigns is available at www.cleanupandrecycle.co.za.

Additionally, the department is reviewing the 2024 annual reports from Extended Producer Responsibility schemes for paper, packaging, lighting, and electronics, with progress to be highlighted in the department's 2024/25 annual report.