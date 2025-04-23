Malawi: Tobacco Sales Up, Prices Down - Malawi Earns $15.3 Million As Quality Concerns Persist

23 April 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Malawi's 2025 tobacco marketing season has opened with mixed signals, showing a promising rise in sales volume but a notable dip in average prices, according to the latest figures from AHL Tobacco Sales Limited.

As of April 17, 2025, the country had sold 6.7 million kilogrammes (kg) of tobacco, raking in over $15.3 million at an average price of $2.28 per kg. This marks a 16.6 percent increase in volume from the 5.75 million kg sold during the same period in 2024, and a modest 3.4 percent increase in total earnings, up from $14.8 million last year.

However, the average price has dropped by 11.3 percent compared to the $2.57/kg recorded in the first week of the 2024 season, raising concerns about quality and consistency on the auction floors.

Experts say the drop in price stems largely from issues of poor grading and product manipulation--a persistent challenge for Malawi's "green gold."

Nixon Lita, CEO of the Tobacco Association of Malawi (TAMA) Trust, acknowledged the setback, revealing that some farmers are still cheating by mixing trash or non-tobacco materials into their bales.

"This shows some growers are not heeding advice despite strict penalties in the new law. But we are hopeful. Prices tend to rise as higher-grade leaves begin to dominate the market," Lita said.

Lita added that the outlook remains positive, with projections suggesting a higher overall crop tonnage in 2025 compared to last year. "We expect better quality and improved compliance as the season progresses, which should stabilize and possibly boost prices," he said.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale echoed the call for quality, urging farmers to embrace proper grading and uphold Malawi's global tobacco reputation.

"The future of our tobacco sector lies in quality and consistency. Well-graded tobacco fetches premium prices. The government is committed to fair pricing and empowering farmers through better infrastructure and access to global markets," Kawale said.

Tobacco remains Malawi's top export earner, contributing significantly to foreign exchange reserves. Last year, the country earned $397 million after selling 133.37 million kg at an average price of $2.98 per kg.

Despite global anti-smoking pressures and domestic production hurdles, Malawi's industry still holds promise--if farmers, buyers, and the government can align efforts around quality, transparency, and sustainable practices.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.