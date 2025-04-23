Kenya: Scholarship Opportunities As Sports Administrator and Coach Hosts Youth Basketball Camps in Nairobi

Nairobi — Robert Lihalakha, a Kenyan American sports executive, basketball coach, and founder of the Impact Scholars platform, is in Nairobi hosting youth basketball camps for promising Kenyan student-athletes.

The camp open for boys under 18 will be held from April 24-25 at the Umoja 2 Basketball Court.

These camps are not just about developing skills on the court, they're about transforming lives through education, mentorship, and global opportunities.

"I'm passionate about using basketball as a tool to transform lives. Through these grassroots basketball camps in Nairobi, we're not just building athletes, we're building leaders," says Lihalakha.

Lihalakha, whose background includes mentorship of NCAA athletes and international student placement, is offering a chance for local talent to earn a full scholarship to study and play basketball abroad.

He currently has1-3 international scholarships available for qualifying athletes and is committed to awarding at least one scholarship annually to a Kenyan student-athlete.

What It Takes: Scholarship Requirements

To be considered for the scholarship, student-athletes must provide the following:

· Valid Passport

· U.S. Visa Application Fee

· Proof of Funds (for administrative and travel processing)

· Official School Transcript

· Academic Test Scores (if applicable)

· Certificate of Eligibility (if applicable)

"This is about more than sports," adds Lihalakha. "It's about mentorship, discipline, teamwork, and giving young people access to opportunities they might never have dreamed of."

The Impact Scholars Advantage

Impact Scholars is an academic and athletic development platform that evaluates, supports, and guides elite student-athletes through every step of their career journey from local discovery to global recruitment.

The platform helps families navigate the process of gathering academic documentation, athletic placement, and international compliance for NCAA eligibility.

This initiative isn't just generous, it's strategic. The valuation of an international F-1 visa student-athlete receiving a U.S. private high school education and matriculating into a Division I basketball program -- particularly in a Power 5 conference -- is anywhere between $500,00 on a low end and at an elite University 5 Million USD. Between tuition, training, housing, education, and access to NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals, the compounded opportunity for an international athlete is massive.

"My background in basketball and sports administration has shown me how powerful sport can be as a bridge between continents, cultures, and communities," says Lihalakha.

Call to Action

We're looking for partners who believe in the power of youth. Whether you're in Kenya, the U.S., or anywhere in the world let's team up to give these kids a chance to shine.

The annual scholarship is the first way but there are also paid roster spots to families that have the resources that would like to utilize this pathway to elite levels of education.

The paid private HS route also yields opportunities to receive a scholarship to a collegiate institution that would save substantial amounts in comparison to those same families having to pay for elite American Universities.

To schedule an interview or learn more about the Impact Scholars program and Nairobi basketball camps,

Robert Lihalakha

Email: Info@coachrob.net

Instagram: @amg__rob

Website: www.impactscholars.org