Egypt: FM Asserts Egypt's Keenness On Boosting Economic,Trade, Investment Cooperation With US

Foreign Affairs and Emigration Minister Badr Abdelatty asserted Egypt's keenness on boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation with the United States as a fundamental pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting with Chairman of AmCham Egypt Tareq Tawfiq and his accompanying delegation.

In statements on Wednesday23/4/2025, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Tamim Khallaf said that Abdelatty lauded the active role played by AmCham Egypt in strengthening economic and investment ties between the two countries.

Abdel Atty also underlined the approval and adoption of motor vehicle safety standards after long-term negotiations, as well as continuing the procedures for signing the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) between the US side and the Egyptian Customs Authority.

The foreign minister also reviewed the State's efforts and reforms during the recent period to create a conducive investment climate in Egypt, develop the business environment, and address challenges facing investors.

Abdelatty stressed that attracting direct foreign investments (FDIs) is a top priority for the Egyptian government.

The two sides also discussed Egypt's stance towards regional developments, topped by the Palestinian issue and its efforts to restore calm, resume the ceasefire, and garner up support for the Arab-backed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing arrangements for Egypt's Future Economy Forum, set for Cairo in May.

The Forum is organized in coordination with the US Chamber of Commerce, with the participation of representatives of major US and Egyptian companies and economic institutions.

The forum will review the investment opportunities available in various sectors in Egypt, and means to promote Egypt-US economic partnership.

