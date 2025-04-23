Tanzania: Authority Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Child Protection Measures

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of children, assuring the National Assembly that it is implementing additional strategies to safeguard them from abuse, neglect and other violations.

Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Ms Mwanaidi Ali Khamis, made the remarks while responding to a question raised by Najma Giga (Special Seats-CCM).

The MP asked what extra measures the government has in place to address the growing number of cases involving the violation of children's rights across the country.

In response, the Deputy Minister explained that the government is currently implementing the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children for the period 2024 to 2029.

The plan aims to reduce incidents of violence by at least 50 per cent by the year 2029.

She also pointed out that efforts are ongoing to educate the public about existing laws on child protection.

For example, anyone found guilty of impregnating a schoolgirl faces a mandatory 30-year prison sentence, while parents or guardians who fail to raise or provide for their children may be fined up to 5m/-, imprisoned for up to six months, or subjected to both penalties. Beyond law enforcement, the government is intensifying public awareness campaigns on children's rights.

These include nationwide initiatives such as the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign (2023-2025), which aims to promote legal literacy and provide support to vulnerable children and families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Governance Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Minister also noted that Community Child Protection Committees are being strengthened to offer localized support and oversight, while special Child Protection and Safety Desks are being established in primary and secondary schools to ensure children have a safe learning environment.

In a supplementary question, Ms Giga raised concerns over the continued practice of child marriage in some communities.

She asked what specific steps the government is taking to reach out to the affected children and ensure their right to education and personal development is upheld.

Responding, the Deputy Minister emphasized that under the country's law, it is the legal responsibility of every parent or guardian to care for and support a child until they reach the age of 18.

She reiterated that the government is committed to reviewing and updating child protection laws to match technological changes and address challenges posed by moral decline in society