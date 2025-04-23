Tanzania: Govt Repairs 906 Schools Under Samia's Reign

The government has rehabilitated 906 old secondary schools over the past four years under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership, the National Assembly was told yesterday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ms Zainab Katimba, assured the House that the government will continue to allocate funds to support the renovation of more schools.

Ms Katimba was responding to a supplementary question from Aysharose Mattembe (Special-SeatCCM), who inquired about the government's plans to rehabilitate and build fences for old schools across the country.

"I assure you that the government will continue setting aside funds to ensure all schools are reached for rehabilitation," said the Deputy Minister.

Meanwhile, other legislators raised more questions to the ministry regarding the construction of fences around schools to enhance student safety and security.

Mr Sebastian Kapufi, (Mpanda Urban -CCM), asked when the government would support citizens' efforts to construct Mbamba Bay and Mwangaza Secondary Schools in his constituency.

Mr Omari Kigua (Kilindi-CCM) also questioned the government's plans to construct fences around old secondary schools in his area.

Ms Dorothy Kilave (Temeke-CCM) asked about the plans to allocate funds for building fences in both primary and secondary schools in Temeke district.

In response, Deputy Minister Katimba emphasized that the government recognizes the importance of constructing fences around both new and old schools, particularly in urban areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government will continue allocating funds annually to construct fences to ensure the safety and security of students," she stressed.

She said the government has allocated 190.7bn/- for the construction of fences at Wailes and Likwati Primary Schools, as well as Miburani and Nzasa Secondary Schools, all located in Temeke Municipality.

"Mr Speaker, in the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the government plans to spend 200m/- for fence construction at Kibasila, Mji Mpya, and Kibondemaji Primary Schools, and 150m/- at the new secondary schools of Changombe, Makangarawe, and Mwembe Bamia," she added.

"The government will continue setting aside funds for the construction of fences at both primary and secondary schools through the local government authorities' own-source revenues, depending on the availability of funds," she noted.