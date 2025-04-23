Tanzania: Govt Allocates Funds for Drones to Monitor Lake Tanganyika Fishing Activities

In the 2025/26 national budget, the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries is looking forward to allocate a total of 300m/- for the purchase of two drones aimed at strengthening monitoring and enforcement activities, particularly in the Lake Tanganyika zone.

Presenting the plans to the National Assembly on behalf of the ministry, yesterday, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr David Silinde, said that in efforts to enhance security and oversight in fishing operations, the ministry has begun using modern technology including drones to monitor illegal fishing and other criminal activities in fishing areas.

Mr Silinde was responding to a primary question raised by Special Seats MP Sylivia Sigula (CCM), who asked when the government would initiate a comprehensive security operation to protect fishermen on Lake Tanganyika and curb illegal fishing practices.

"The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, in collaboration with security and defense forces, has been conducting patrols in various fishing zones, including Lake Tanganyika, to prevent criminal activities and minimize the loss of fishermen's properties," Mr Silinde said.

He further explained that the government, through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, has established a special task force to deal with such threats and ensure the safety of fishermen while they are operating on lakes and at sea.

Deputy Minister noted that this special force will operate over a one-year period, from April 2025 to March 2026, covering all major water bodies, including Lake Tanganyika and the Indian Ocean. In addition to surveillance, Mr Silinde insisted the importance of community involvement and education.

He assured the House that the ministry will send a dedicated team to Lake Tanganyika to collaborate with local communities, raise awareness on sustainable fishing practices and strengthen security efforts.

"The government is committed to not only protecting the livelihoods of our fishermen but also ensuring that our water resources are managed responsibly. The introduction of drone technology will significantly improve our ability to respond quickly and effectively to incidents of illegal fishing," he added.

This initiative marks a significant step toward integrating advanced technology into fisheries management and protecting the welfare of fishing communities in Tanzania.