Ghana: Illegal Miners Arrested At Nimiri-Samreboi, Subri Forest

23 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 10 illegal miners during a special intelligence operation at Tano Nimiri Forest near Samreboi in the Western Region.

A press release by the Service, copied to the Ghana News Agency, confirmed the story, indicating that the suspects included women.

It stated that 11 excavators and one bulldozer discovered at the site were impounded, and efforts were underway to move them into safe custody.

The statement said in a related operation that the police grabbed 29 suspects, including 21 Ghanaians and eight Chinese, in the Subri forest and along the Tano River.

The police also disclosed that the operation also led to the impoundment of six excavators, four motorbikes, two Toyota Hilux vehicles, and a Rav4 vehicle. Additional exhibits included four pump-action guns, a single-barrel gun, 54 live BB cartridges, and eight pumping machines.

All the suspects are in custody and would be taken through due process of law according to the statement. --GNA

