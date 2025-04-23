Gambia: NPP Outlines Vision Ahead of 2026

His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, Secretary General of the National People's Party (NPP) and Leader of the Grand Ruling Alliance, Sunday, 20th April, convened a crucial strategic meeting with regional executive committee members from partner parties in Banjul. The gathering aimed to consolidate the coalition's unity and formulate a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming 2026 election cycle.

Moderated by Hon. Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Spokesman, NPP, the high-level meeting which was presided over by President Adama Barrow brought together representatives from eight key political parties: the National People's Party (NPP),Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), National Reconciliation Party (NRP), Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), Citizens' Alliance (CA), Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP), Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development (ANRD), and National Convention Party (NCP). The Democratic Party (DP) was unable to attend due to their ongoing national congress in Brikamaba.

Discussions focused on critical issues pertaining to The Gambia's political, social, and economic development, demonstrating the alliance's unified commitment to national progress and electoral preparedness.

Regional political leaders from attending parties unanimously praised President Barrow's visionary leadership and acknowledged his administration's transformative development agenda.

Key achievements of the NPP lead government highlighted include:

- The ambitious nationwide electrification program, on track to achieve universal electricity access by the end of 2025;

- Significant investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the national road network;

- The government impactful civil service reforms and policies including 110% salary increased for civil servants over the past seven years as tangible evidence of President Barrow's commitment to improving lives and conditions of civil and public servants thereby enhancing service delivery.

Participants also commended President Barrow's government's for its unwavering commitment to democracy, upholding the rule of law, good governance, and protection of citizens' rights and liberties.

Mr. Seedy Ceesay, NPP Administrative Secretary, emphasized the meeting's objective to strengthen the alliance and develop a winning strategy for 2026.

Hon. Mai Ahmad Fatty called on all partners to consolidate gains and rally behind President Barrow as the coalition's undisputed presidential candidate for 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Demba Sabally, NPP First Deputy National President, thanked President Barrow for his leadership and urged enhanced regional collaboration among alliance members.

In his closing remarks, President Adama Barrow expressed gratitude for the participants' trust and reiterated his commitment to transforming The Gambia into a modern, Prosperous nation. He pledged to prioritize universal access to essential services, including clean water, healthcare , education, energy, and infrastructure.

The President affirmed that his administration's strategic agenda will center on improved service delivery, accelerated infrastructure development, and enhanced economic growth and citizen's welfare. He further renewed his commitment to making The Gambia the first African nation to achieve universal electricity access by end of 2025/2026.

The leader of the grand Allaince urged all members to maintain unity, strengthen dialogue, and collaborate at all levels. He further directed them to henceforth conduct all political events jointly, fostering shared national goals and ensuring electoral success.

Signed:

Seedy S.K. Njie, deputy Spokesman, NPP.

The Point Newspaper 22nd April 2025

The Jama'at's heartfelt and deep condolences and sympathy message