Nigeria: Okpara Varsity Graduate Invents Re-Usable Sanitary Pad Using Banana Trunks

A Biochemistry graduate of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Miss Joy Mamkwe, has narrated how her passion for research, led her into inventing re-usable sanitary pad.

The Bende Local Government Area, Abia State-born inventor, who spoke exclusively with Vanguard, said the product was 100 per cent locally-made.

She said the raw material for the re-usable pads was sourced from banana trunks which are found in large quantities in Southern Nigeria, particularly Abia State.

On how the journey began , she said:" I'm a Biochemist, and I love researching. Initially, I was working on renewable energy but along the line, I came across some waste materials in Nigeria that could be turned into something useful. And that's banana trunks which we have in abundance here in Abia State.

"Nigeria is arguably the largest producer of bananas in West Africa. But the truck goes into waste whereas it could be used in the production of books and textile materials.

"So, from my research, I found out that banana trunks could be extracted and used to produce re-usable sanitary pads. I was in my final year when I started the project in 2022.

"Since then, it has been research works and project development. I later graduated and went for the NYSC service which I completed last year (2024). So, this year, I started production though in small scale."

Responding to a question on the hygiene of the products, Miss Mamkwe said the raw materials are meticulously sterilised in a very hygienic environment to ensure "it's safe to use".

"We ensure proper hygiene and follow all the processes of production. After the extraction of the raw materials from banana trunks, we subject it to thorough sterilization process including cooking. The final sterilization process is the UV- light to ensure it's safe for human use."

Asked if the product had received certification by the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the inventor said the agency had given her condition for registration.

" Recently, I was with NAFDAC for registration, and they gave us the conditions and the list of things to put in place including a befitting production factory."

Mamkwe, who said she was at the verge of getting NAFDAC certification, however, noted that she needed financial assistance to be able to secure a 5-room factory which is one of the conditions by NAFDAC.

Mamkwe who is currently producing inside the university campus, said she was making spirited efforts to secure an apartment outside the campus.

On how much she needs to have a befitting factory, she said:" For us to set up a standard production factory, we need millions of Naira, and my major challenge is how to raise the fund."

In the alternative however, she said:" But if I can just get about N1.5 million to rent an apartment and procure more machines to ease production, I'm good to go."

She noted that an investor had already indicated interest in partnering with her but on an exploitative terms that her mentor advised her against.

"Recently, I got an investor who saw prospect in my innovation, and wanted to invest in it but wants to be made a co-founder. I was scared, and my mentor advised against that. I was advised against accepting any investor that wants to be made a co-founder instead of just securing some percentage of equity in the business".

Miss Mamkwe said that she had started getting orders from some organizations who found her product very standard and cost-effective.

She, however, emphasized that she seriously needed about N1.5 million to be be on her feet, adding that her major pre-occupation at the moment is how to raise capital to establish her business and take some youths out of the labour market.

"We are getting orders from some organizations who procure our products for free distribution to students. But we need some funds to scale up and meet demands".

She explained that low-income earners are the major target of the re-usable sanitary pads, adding that the price is very cheap and affordable compared to the cost of non-reusable pads.

"High cost of sanitary pads has made it very difficult for low-income earners. So, my product has become a succour for them especially students, poor rural girls and peasant farmers who can't afford that".

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that a pack of 10 pieces of sanitary pads sells for between N800 and N1,500 in some stalls depending on the product.

Miss Mamkwe hinted of her plans to go for a masters programme in Public Health, explaining that she wants to pursue a career in women's health.

"I studied Biochemistry but because of this project, I want to go for Masters in Public Health so I can stand a better chance to function well in women's health generally. I have already undergone some business classes".

When contacted for his response, Commissioner for Small and Medium Enterprises, SME, Abia State, Mr Mike Akpara, expressed excitement at the development.

He asked the inventor to write formally to the Ministry and state what she wanted, adding that the Ministry will be glad to receive her for the demonstration of her innovation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commissioner said the Ministry after such demonstration, would upon conviction, help escalate the innovation to the Governor for his assistance.

He said that the Alex Otti-led administration would not hesitate to support innovative and enterprising Abians achieve their dreams.

Akpara said:" Let her do us a letter and come to demonstrate what she has invented, and we will look at it, and help push it to the Governor. She might get a favourable response. Everything is on the table. Let her come so we may see what she has done".

Meanwhile, the Director, Centre for Gender Youth and Child Development, MOUAU, Professor Mabel Onwuka, has lauded Miss Mamkwe for her revolutionary innovation which according to her, will mitigate pad-related financial pressure on girls especially students and dependents.

Professor Onwuka who is also the Chairman, Project/Programme/ Fund raising Committee of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Women Association, MOUAUWA, said the university women procured some quantity of the re-usable sanitary pads which they distributed to school girls and rural women during this year's international women's day celebration.

She pledged the support of the university women to enterprising and innovative female students.