Kenya: Davis & Shirtliff Impacts 285,000 Kenyans With Sh93m Water, Solar Projects

Nairobi — Davis & Shirtliff, a leading provider of water and energy solutions in Africa, has positively impacted 285,000 Kenyans -- including 83,000 schoolchildren -- through its 'Improving Lives' initiative.

The company implemented 124 water and solar projects in over 31 counties in the past year, with a total investment exceeding KES 93 million.

The initiative, which targets water and energy insecurity made worse by climate change, prioritised clean solar energy, powering 93 of its projects with renewable solutions.

"Climate change is causing widespread disruption, making access to water and energy even more critical," said Davis & Shirtliff CEO George Mbugua.

"Tackling this challenge requires strong partnerships and innovative approaches, leveraging both for-profit and non-profit expertise."

A major highlight in 2024 was the conversion of 35 handpumps into solar-powered systems, enhancing efficiency and ensuring continuous water supply for communities and schools.

Working with Britam Foundation, the initiative also rehabilitated boreholes and installed solar-powered pumps in 21 primary schools across 13 counties, including Kisumu, Bungoma, Kajiado, and West Pokot -- improving access to safe water in schools where one in three still lacks clean water.

In Kajiado, a solar borehole project at Empakasi Primary School, delivered in collaboration with the Lavington Eco Rotary Club and Acacia Moyo, now supports both pupils and community apiculture ventures amid shifting livelihoods due to drought.

Isiolo's Gambela community, recovering from seven years of drought, also benefited from a 4kW solar-powered Dayliff borehole pump, installed with the Rotary Club of Laikipia Highlanders, delivering 21,000 litres of water per hour.

In Homa Bay, Davis & Shirtliff partnered with ChildFund and DuPont to install an ultra-filtration water treatment plant serving 7,500 people along Lake Victoria, addressing waterborne diseases and reducing risks to women and girls fetching water in hazardous areas.

"Through sustainable innovations and strategic alliances, Davis & Shirtliff continues to make clean water and renewable energy accessible to those who need it most, empowering communities for a brighter future," Mbugua added.

Since its launch in 2018, the 'Improving Lives' initiative has implemented more than 760 projects, impacting over 1.5 million people across Kenya.