Nigeria: House of Reps Presents N18 Million to Enugu Tanker Explosion Victims

A petrol tanker, on 25 January, exploded at the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, killing at least 23 people and injuring many others.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, presented an N18 million cheque to the Enugu State Government as support to the victims of the January petrol tanker explosion in Enugu State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) initially confirmed that 18 people died from the incident. Three other injured persons died four days after

The FRSC subsequently said the death toll had risen to 23 from 21.

'Huge loss'

Mr Abbas, represented by Nnolim Nnaji, the member representing Nkanu East--Nkanu West Federal Constituency, described the incident as a huge loss not only to the government and people of Enugu State but also to Nigeria as a whole.

The speaker pointed out that the support was in keeping with the tradition of the House of Representatives to ensure that governments and the people of Nigeria do not stand alone in the face of such challenges.

"On behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, we commiserate with the Government and people of Enugu State over the tanker incident at Ugwu Onyeama.

"We acknowledge that you have done a lot to support both the injured and those who lost their loved ones," he said.

"So, this is a cheque for N18 million to assist the state to further ameliorate their losses and challenges occasioned by the incident," he said.

'Show of concern'

Receiving the cheque from the lawmakers, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State thanked the Speaker and the Enugu State Caucus of the House of Representatives for the show of concern.

Mr Mbah assured that the donation would be utilised for the purpose for which it was made.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State, I express profound gratitude and deep appreciation for this wonderful gesture. I recall that when the Ugwu Onyeama incident occurred, taking the lives of several of our loved ones, the speaker called and assured us that he was with us in prayers.

"Today, he has also shown us that he is not only with us in prayers but also materially. He has equally come to mourn with us," he said.

Continuing, the governor said: "This cheque for N18 million will go a long way in cushioning the effect of the incident on those affected and their families.

"Rest assured that as a government, we will ensure that this gets to them in a transparent, accountable, and just manner."

Apart from Mr Nnaji, who leads the Enugu State Caucus in the lower chamber, other members of the caucus were in the delegation.

Some of the lawmakers in the delegation were the member representing Igbo Etiti-Uzo Uwani Federal Constituency, Martins Oke, his Igbo Eze North-Udenu counterpart, Dennis Agbo and Mark Obetta, who represents Nsukka-Igbo Eze South Constituency.

The member representing the Aninri-Awgu-Oji River Constituency, Anayo Onwuegbu, and his Enugu North-Enugu South Constituency, Chimaobi Atu, were also part of the delegation.