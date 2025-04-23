Sudan: Minister of Health Launches Major Campaign to Combat Disease Vectors and Promote Environmental Sanitation

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Khartoum State Wali (governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza launched on Tuesday in Al-Kalakla Al-Galaa area of Jebel Awliya Locality major one-month campaign to combat disease vectors, promote environmental sanitation, and ensure water safety and hygiene. The campaign targets all localities in the state.

The campaign was organized in cooperation with the Kuwait Patients' Aid Fund and with the support of a team from the Ministry of Health in White Nile State.

The Federal Minister of Health emphasized that the on-month campaign represents a field activity that reflects Khartoum State's commitment to combating diseases, noting that it is an extension of the efforts of the Ministry of Health in the state. He praised the continued support of the Kuwait Patients' Aid Fund.

For his part, the Wali of Khartoum State stressed that the next phase requires significant efforts to rebuild and restore services, particularly in the health sector, through hospitals and health centers. He emphasized the importance of preventive action as an effective scientific approach, praising the efforts made in the field of environmental sanitation and hygiene, which have contributed to limiting the spread of disease vectors. He asserted the strong will to work together with the Federal Ministry of Health to reopen affected hospitals.

Director General of the Kuwait Patients Aid Fund in Sudan, Dr. Kamal El-Din Yagoub, affirmed that this campaign is an extension of a previous phase and is being implemented in all Sudanese states to support the health sector.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, the Wali of Khartoum State, and the Director General of the Ministry of Health in Khartoum State conducted a field tour of several health facilities in Jebel Awliya and Khartoum localities, including the Family Model Health Center in Kalakla, the Turkish Hospital, the Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital in Khartoum, and the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Federal Minister of Health announced the commencement of work from his ministry's headquarters on Nile Street, commending the state's efforts in supporting the return of federal ministries and preparing the environment for this through cleaning campaigns, debris removal, and street openings.