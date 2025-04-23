Namibia: Locust Outbreak Hits Zambezi Region, Second Wave Fears Mount

23 April 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has confirmed a concerning locust outbreak in the northeastern Zambezi Region.

The infestation is affecting multiple areas within the region, prompting fears of a potential second wave that could further threaten crops and vegetation.

The Ministry issued a statement confirming the outbreak and indicating that assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damage and the specific species of locust involved.

Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, executive director at the ministry in a statement said the outbreak was first reported in early February following heavy rains and has been observed in the hopper and fledgling stages.

Locusts have been spotted along the floodplains of Ibbu, near the Chobe River, and in about 11 constituencies in the Zambezi Region, she said, adding that significant rainfall has created ideal conditions for locust reproduction.

"We are urging farmers to report any sightings of locust bands or swarms to the nearest Agricultural Development Center," she said.

Nghituwamata said that the continued presence of green vegetation in northeastern and north-central Namibia, as well as in neighboring countries such as Zambia, Botswana and Angola, provides favorable conditions for a second generation of locusts.

As vegetation begins to dry, the insects are expected to form groups and potentially move northward in small swarms, she added.

The southern African nation has deployed a team of agricultural officers to the region to control the outbreak using vehicle-mounted sprayers and mist blowers.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and carrying out control measures to limit the spread," Nghituwamata said.

