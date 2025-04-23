Ethiopia: Boeing Launches Its African Office in Addis Ababa

23 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Boeing Company has officially inaugurated its new African office in Addis Ababa, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ethiopia's Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime, emphasized that this move represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

"The opening of Boeing's African office here in Addis Ababa is a significant step towards realizing our global vision," the minister stated.

"It highlights Ethiopia's increasing importance in global aviation and supports the wider aspiration for a connected and thriving Africa."

He also underscored Ethiopia's growing capabilities in transport and logistics, mentioning ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts guided by the National Transport Council's ten-year plan.

"Our aim is to boost the sector's efficiency, lower trade transportation costs, and improve connectivity throughout the continent, and this new office emphasizes Boeing's enduring commitment to Africa's aviation industry and its dedication to fostering sustainable growth and innovation across the region," the minister further elaborated.

According to the information obtained from the ministry, the inauguration was attended by prominent figures including Kuljit Gatta, President of Boeing for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Central Asia; Ervin Masinga, the U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia; Getachew Mengistu, Director General of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority; and Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, alongside other senior executives.

