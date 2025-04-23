Tanzania: Uhuru Torch to Inspect 61.1bn/ - Projects in Dodoma

22 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Uhuru Torch Race arrived in Dodoma Region on Sunday, where it will inspect 56 development projects valued at over 61.1bn/- across all seven districts and eight local government authorities.

The projects, collectively worth 61.1bn/-, are funded through a variety of sources: the central government (39.35bn/-), Local Government Authorities (3.61bn/-), development partners (5.99bn/- ), and community contributions (12.13bn/-).

While in the region, the race is expected to cover a total of 1,350 kilometres. According to the official schedule, the Uhuru Torch will lay foundation stones for 16 projects, inaugurate two, launch 2 and inspect 14 others.

The torch was officially received at the CCM grounds in Kibaigwa Ward, Kongwa District, by Dodoma Regional Commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule, from Morogoro Regional Commissioner Mr Adam Malima.

Speaking during the ceremony, RC Senyamule noted that Dodoma Region hosts numerous strategic national projects that will be showcased during the race. "Dodoma is home to transformative projects that residents need to be aware of," she said.

"These include the construction of the Government City in Mtumba, which is now 70 per cent complete; the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), inaugurated in October 2024; and the Msalato International Airport, where the passenger terminal is 53 per cent complete and runway infrastructure has reached 86 per cent."

She also cited the ongoing construction of the Dodoma-Outer-Ring Road, which is in its final stages, as well as six irrigation schemes under the Jenga Kesho Iliyo Bora programme.

Other key initiatives include the construction of a new sports centre and football stadium at a cost of 310bn/-, and the completion of headquarters for key government institutions.

The region is seeing advancements in agriculture with the development of an aflatoxin removal centre, which is enhancing the value of exportquality produce.

RC Senyamule said that this year's Uhuru Torch message focuses on civic engagement and national harmony ahead of the 2025 General Election.

The theme is: "Jitokeze Kushiriki Uchaguzi Mkuu wa Mwaka 2025 kwa Amani na Utulivu" (Turn Out and Participate Peacefully in the 2025 General Election).

She stated that the region has already begun implementing this message by mobilising voter registration efforts, encouraging citizens to safeguard their voter IDs, promoting candidacy among eligible individuals, and urging peaceful participation in political activities while discouraging behaviors that may lead to unrest.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.