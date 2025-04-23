Tanzania: 'Public-Private Partnership Crucial for Vision 2050'

The National Development Vision (NDV) 2050, aimed at elevating the nation to upper-middle-income status, will heavily rely on the active participation of the private sector, according to a top official.

Dr Fred Msemwa, Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, told reporters in Dodoma recently that the private sector's dynamism and innovation are crucial for achieving the country's economic transformation goals.

"The private sector cannot be sidelined; it must play a leading role in accelerating our national development," Dr Msemwa stated. He emphasised that strong public-private collaboration, with the private sector at the forefront of implementation, is essential for realising Tanzania's development objectives.

Dr Msemwa said the Vision 2050, whose draft is in its final stages of government approval was formulated through broad consultations across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, reflecting the aspirations of Tanzanians for the nation's future.

"The draft reflects the aspirations and expectations of Tanzanians regarding the country's future," he said.

"We gathered insights from citizens across the country and the commission has refined the document to ensure those voices are clearly represented and implementable."

Among the key concerns raised by the public were the need for improved healthcare services, better road infrastructure and a more proactive government committed to advancing development efforts.

"These priorities have been integrated into the broader framework of Vision 2050," he explained.

Dr Msemwa noted that Tanzanians have also expressed a strong desire for a globally competitive economy.

Vision 2050, he added, is anchored on three strategic pillars: Building a competitive economy, developing human capital and ensuring environmental conservation and protection. The initiative is designed to succeed the current Vision 2025, which is nearing its conclusion.

Vision 2050 charts a course for Tanzania to become a high-income, inclusive and sustainable economy by mid-century.

The Planning Commission, responsible for shaping the long-term development agenda, also oversees performance monitoring, evaluation and the provision of research and policy analysis to guide socio-economic development.

It aims to serve as a centre of excellence in offering strategic socio-economic advice to the government, with a mission focused on promoting sustainable, equitable growth and enhanced social welfare.