Tanzania: JKT Pushes for Strong Youth Foundation

COAST REGION: THE Chief of National Service, JKT, Major General Rajabu Mabele, has called on the public to support government efforts in building a strong foundation for the youth, fostering a generation that values ethics, discipline, and good morals.

He made the remarks recently during the closing ceremony of a fourmonth basic military training programme, themed "60 Years of the Tanzania Union," held at 832 Ruvu JKT camp in Mlandizi Division, Kibaha District, Coast Region.

The event attracted various other military and government officials. Maj Gen Mabele stressed that the core mission of the National Service is to shape young people in four key areas: discipline, patriotism, ethical conduct, and excellence in service.

"National Service remains a vital institution for nurturing our youth. Through it, we instill values that help them become productive citizens and defenders of their nation," he said.

He further urged communities to continue supporting government initiatives by encouraging youth to apply what they have learned once they return home.

The Commanding Officer of 832 Ruvu JKT, Colonel Elias Mnyani, said that the training began on December 30th, last year and concluded with the graduation of 805 youth 512 male and 293 female.

The training covered a variety of subjects, including first aid, basic military tactics, safety and security, teamwork, and life skills.

As part of the event, Maj Gen Mabele also laid a foundation stone for new modern cottages under construction at the Ruvu JKT Wildlife Project.

Speaking at the construction site, Maj Gen Mabele explained that JKT is now actively supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts to promote tourism and strengthen the national economy.

"This project continues the work we began at Mbweni JKT in Dar es Salaam. Our goal is to introduce and expand tourism activities in all suitable camps across the country," he said.

According Col Mnyani, a total of eight cottages are planned for construction, with two already completed.

The Ruvu JKT Wildlife Project, which was launched last year, aims to attract visitors and contribute to conservation education.

Animals currently in the camp's zoo include giraffes, ostriches, zebras, and eland.