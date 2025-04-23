Tanzania: UDSM, Aru Condemn Assault of Female Student

DAR ES SALAAM: THE University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and Ardhi University (ARU) have strongly condemned the apparent assault of a female university student by other students depicted in a video circulating on social media.

The footage appears to show the female student being assaulted, humiliated and verbally abused.

Both institutions issued statements yesterday expressing their outrage and confirming investigations into the disturbing incident.

While the victim's identity remains unconfirmed, UDSM assured the public it is actively working to establish the facts and identify those involved.

"The university is currently following up on the incident in detail to establish the facts and identify those involved," said UDSM Vice-Chancellor Professor William Anangisye.

He said UDSM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence and abuse and vowed to take strict disciplinary action against any UDSM students found to be perpetrators, in accordance with university regulations.

Prof Anangisye reiterated the university's commitment to human dignity and student welfare, urging respect for national laws and ethical values.

"UDSM stands firm in protecting the dignity, safety and integrity of every member of our academic community. We urge all students and the general public to respect national laws, institutional rules and Tanzania's ethical values," he emphasised.

Similarly, ARU Vice Chancellor Professor Evaristo Liwa condemned the "deeply unethical" behaviour depicted in the video, believed to involve an ARU student.

He confirmed the university is collaborating with authorities in its investigation and will take immediate disciplinary action against any implicated ARU students, based on its code of conduct.

"We strongly denounce these acts, which are in direct violation of the moral and human dignity upheld in our nation," said ARU ViceChancellor, Professor Evaristo Liwa.

He confirmed that ARU is working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

"Should it be established that ARU students were involved, the university will take immediate disciplinary action, as per its code of conduct."

Prof Liwa also noted that the university, through its Directorate of Social Diversity, is actively working to identify and support the victim--including the provision of psychological counselling and other necessary assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both institutions reiterated their commitment to justice, accountability and compassion, pledging full cooperation with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served and that such incidents are not tolerated.

The government has also weighed in, vowing to take strong legal action against the perpetrators involved in the video, which surfaced widely on social media on the night of April 20, 2024.

Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, strongly condemned the incident and confirmed that immediate legal and social interventions are already underway.

"In the video, the attackers are seen physically and verbally assaulting the victim. One of them is heard accusing the victim of being involved in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend," Dr Gwajima explained.

"I have personally reached out to the survivor and connected her with social welfare services, psychological support, and the Police Gender Desk, where she will also receive legal assistance to ensure justice is served," she added.

The minister noted that her office is in coordination with the administrations of both UDSM and ARU, through their Gender Desks, to initiate institutional disciplinary measures in line with university regulations.

She said her ministry is working closely with the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, as well as the Minister for Home Affairs, to ensure comprehensive action is taken at both legal and institutional levels.