Tanzania: Shanto Stamps Authority in Mt Uluguru Sprint

22 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Morogoro  veteran driver Samir Shanto proved his toughness behind the wheel when he outraced youthful opponents to win Mount Uluguru Rally in a just-concluded short-circuit racing event in Morogoro.

Driving Subaru Impreza N11, Shanto won the event after clocking the event's fastest time of 4 minutes, 06 seconds, and 68 points.

"It was a smooth race to victory. I thank the youth participants for their challenge I advise them to keep trying," said Shanto, who has been racing for over three decades as a member of the STADO Rally Team.

Second overall was Waleed Nahdi, who clocked 4 minutes, 13 seconds, and 63 points also in a Subaru Impreza.

Third overall is youthful Ahmed Nahdi, who was navigated by experienced navigator, Mohamed Rassam. Ahmed clocked 4:21:72.

Fourth overall was Saleh Nahdi, who spent 4:24:68, beating his closest challenge,Alli Davo, by 5 seconds.

Only drivers from Dar es Salaam and Morogoro participated in the Easter Monday racing showdown.

This was the third round of the Rally Sprint for this year.

Dar e Salaam hosted the first two rounds in February and March this year.

