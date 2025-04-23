Tanzania: Shanto Stamps Authority in Mt Uluguru Sprint

Morogoro veteran driver Samir Shanto proved his toughness behind the wheel when he outraced youthful opponents to win Mount Uluguru Rally in a just-concluded short-circuit racing event in Morogoro.

Driving Subaru Impreza N11, Shanto won the event after clocking the event's fastest time of 4 minutes, 06 seconds, and 68 points.

"It was a smooth race to victory. I thank the youth participants for their challenge I advise them to keep trying," said Shanto, who has been racing for over three decades as a member of the STADO Rally Team.

Second overall was Waleed Nahdi, who clocked 4 minutes, 13 seconds, and 63 points also in a Subaru Impreza.

Third overall is youthful Ahmed Nahdi, who was navigated by experienced navigator, Mohamed Rassam. Ahmed clocked 4:21:72.

Fourth overall was Saleh Nahdi, who spent 4:24:68, beating his closest challenge,Alli Davo, by 5 seconds.

Only drivers from Dar es Salaam and Morogoro participated in the Easter Monday racing showdown.

This was the third round of the Rally Sprint for this year.

Dar e Salaam hosted the first two rounds in February and March this year.