Rwanda: RPL Week 24 Recap - Etincelles Dent APR's Title Hopes As Kiyovu Escape Red Zone

Week 24 of the 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League season provided some stunning results with Etincelles and Kiyovu making the headlines with a crucial draw against APR in Kigali and a win over Mukura VS in Huye respectively.

In all, 21 goals were scored across the league centres countrywide with Police FC, Rayon Sports and Kiyovu Sports being the only teams which won away from home.

Again, APR failed to glitter despite scoring 2 first half goals as they allowed Etincelles to crawl back to snatch a draw which has dented their title ambitions.

Times Sport takes a look at five takeaways from match day 25.

Seninga's tactics leave Novic exposed

It was a masterstroke of tactics by Innocent Seninga as the Etincelles coach completely bamboozled Darko Novic with his capacity of reading the game.

After going 2-0 down in the first half, Seninga mentioned, after the game, that he told his players to do rapid transitions. That tactical approach gave Etincelles the upper hand.

Sadly, Novic, arguably the more experienced of the two, resorted to unnecessary changes particularly bringing on Victor Mbaoma for 2-goal hero Djibril Ouatarra, which allowed the visitors to move forward as there was no pressure on them.

Title still up in the air

APR's 2-0 draw against Etincelles and Rayon Sports 2-0 victory over Muhazi United had an impact on the table which saw both sides exchanges the positions. The Blues successfully retained their top spot with 50 points and are now a point clear of their title rivals.

With 6 games to conclude the season, it is now an open race as either team can win the title.

Kiyovu's sigh of relief

Kiyovu Sports pulled a shocking result by defeating Mukura Victory Sports 1-0 at the death at Huye Stadium. This is a Stadium where all the big teams including APR, Rayon and Police have lost this season.

It was a sweet win for the Green Baggies as it moved them to 13th place with 27 points. They are out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

If Kiyovu Sports can maintain their newly found form in the final 6 matches, it is evident that they can stay in the top tier.

ALSO READ: Rayon reclaim top spot after victory over Muhazi United

Mousa Gatera's Rutsiro FC remain every team's threat

Trailing 2-0 down against Bugesera FC, Rutsiro FC came back to score four straight goals and win the encounter 4-2 at Umuganda Stadium.

The newly promoted side has established itself as the surprise package this season as they have been playing beautiful football under veteran coach Mousa Gatera.

Rutsiro did not make any big signings last June as majority of their players who were in the team that got relegated during the 2023/24 season including striker Jeremie Mumbele were retained.

They also acquired ex-Mukura Victory Sports captain Alexis Ngirimana and Sunrise captain Leon Uwambajimama to make their team much stronger.

Rayon regain confidence under caretaker Rwaka

Looking at how they played in Saturday's 2-0 win over Muhazi United at Ngoma Stadium, one could easily see the confidence Rayon Sports were lacking in the second round is coming back.

Muhazi United may not be a formidable opponent to cause problems for Rayon Sports on any day, but the win was very vital for caretaker coach Claude Rwaka who took over the team since head coach Robertinho Oliveira was suspended from his duties last week.

Rayon's results have been inconsistent in the second round until they lost the top spot after a 2-2 draw with Marines FC. But, when Rwaka took over, the team has got their confidence back.