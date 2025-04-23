Mauritius: Prime Minister Heads Mauritian Delegation to 5th IOC Summit in Madagascar

The Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, is leading a Mauritian delegation comprising the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful, to attend the fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) scheduled on 24 April 2025 in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam will participate in several talks, and a meeting with the President of the Republic of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, is also scheduled in the margins of the Summit.

The IOC is an intergovernmental organisation that brings together five Member States: the Union of the Comoros, France on behalf of Reunion, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles. Created by the Port Louis Declaration in 1982, the IOC was institutionalised in Seychelles in 1984 by the General Agreement on Cooperation, better known as the "Victoria Agreement".

The only regional organisation in Africa composed exclusively of islands, it defends the specificities of its Member States on the continental and international scenes.