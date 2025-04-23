Africa: Senegal Will Be Sub-Saharan Africa's Fastest-Growing Economy in 2025

TLDR

Senegal is projected to lead economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa in 2025, with GDP expected to expand by 8.4%, according to the latest IMF data. The West African country is ahead of Rwanda (7.1%), Guinea (7.1%), and Ethiopia (6.6%) on the continent's top-performers list.

The surge is driven by energy and infrastructure investments, particularly the launch of oil and gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) and Sangomar fields. These developments are expected to significantly improve export revenues and reduce the country's reliance on imports.

Senegal's continued commitment to economic diversification and public infrastructure has also attracted investor confidence. Its performance contrasts with the broader regional trend. While sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow at 3.8% in 2025, growth remains uneven, with commodity-exporting economies lagging due to external shocks and structural weaknesses.

Senegal's economic outlook underscores a growing divergence between resource-intensive economies (RICs) and reform-driven countries. While oil exporters like Nigeria and Angola struggle with stagnant incomes and fiscal imbalances, Senegal's focus on diversification and structural reform is yielding results. The IMF attributes weak performance in RICs to poor governance, pro-cyclical fiscal policies, and underinvestment in productivity-enhancing sectors. In contrast, countries like Senegal have maintained more stable macroeconomic environments and invested in long-term drivers of growth, such as infrastructure and human capital.