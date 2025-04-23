Kenya: CS Duale Orders Clinical Officers Council to Reinspect All Facilities

23 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has ordered the Clinical Officers Council to reinspect all facilities and ensure compliance.

He further directed the body to work with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) on licensing during a meeting at Afya House on Wednesday.

"Do not license any clinical officer trained in an institution that has not been duly merited, inspected, and audited by the Council," he stated.

He reiterated that safeguarding the standards of training and professional practice is paramount to ensuring the health and safety of the public.

To reinforce accountability, the CS instructed the Council to undertake a comprehensive re-inspection of all licensed health facilities and submit detailed reports to the Ministry.

He also called for the full digitization of COC systems in alignment with the Ministry's Digital Health Strategy and the Digital Health Agency, to facilitate real-time oversight and eliminate malpractice.

The CS further assured the Council of the Ministry's support in enhancing coordination, driving policy reforms, and ensuring the successful rollout of the Taifa Care Model--a flagship component of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

