Namibia Aims to Become African Energy Hub - President Declares At Conference Opening

The President H.E. Dr Netumbo Nandi — Ndaitwah highlighted the country's strategic vision to add value to its natural resources, diversify its economy, and create jobs.

She emphasized the energy sector's crucial role in achieving these goals, positioning Namibia as a sustainable and forward-looking energy leader.

This was highlighted at the official opening of the 7th Namibia International Energy Conference in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Under the theme "Leading the Way: Becoming an Energy Hub with In-Country Value," the conference aims to attract investment and foster collaboration within Namibia's burgeoning energy sector.

In a statement she pointed to recent significant oil and gas discoveries, particularly in the Orange Basin offshore, as a catalyst for this transformation. She stressed the government's commitment to moving from discovery to production responsibly and efficiently, ensuring that these resources translate into long-term benefits for the Namibian people.

"Our collective aspiration is to add value to our natural resources, diversify our economy, create jobs, and uplift every Namibian," President Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

"The energy sector is a critical part of that mission, not only as a catalyst for economic growth, but also as a pillar of our broader vision to position Namibia as a sustainable and forward-looking energy hub."

She called for collaborative partnerships between government, industry, investors, and communities, emphasizing the importance of local content and beneficiation. The President outlined Namibia's commitment to developing human capital, ensuring that Namibians can lead in the dynamic global energy sector.

Furthermore, Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the importance of good governance, transparency, and accountability in managing Namibia's natural wealth. She emphasized the nation's commitment to environmental sustainability, balancing energy development with the preservation of its natural heritage.

Namibia's strategic geographic location, political stability, strong institutions, and abundant energy resources, including oil, gas, renewables, and critical minerals, were presented as key advantages in its pursuit of becoming a regional energy hub.

She acknowledged the role of the Namibia International Energy Conference in facilitating dialogue and collaboration, commending the founder, Ms. Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, for her leadership. She also applauded the Future Energy Leaders Initiative, recognizing the importance of empowering the next generation.

"Namibia is on the path to becoming a leading energy hub, not just in ambition, but in action," Nandi-Ndaitwah concluded, officially opening the conference and inviting delegates to experience Namibia's potential beyond the event.