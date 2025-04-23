Ghana: President Mahama, Others Pay Tribute to Pope Francis

President John Dramani Mahama, joined the former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahammudu Bawumia to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis who passed to eternal rest on Monday.

In separate posts the three leaders extolled the legacy of compassion, humility and commitment to social justice to inspire the generation while alive.

The Vatican confirmed the Pope's passing after a prolonged struggle with illness, noting that although he had been discharged from the hospital recently and had resumed his papal duties, his death came suddenly, leaving millions of Catholics and world leaders shocked and mourning.

President John Dramani Mahama, in his post on X, formally known as Twitter, said the late Pope Francis' legacy of "compassion, humility, and commitment to social justice will continue to inspire generations."

He fondly recalled visiting the Vatican with his wife, Lordina, where they met Pope Francis.

He extended condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and Catholic faithful in Ghana on behalf of his family and the people of Ghana.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace," Mahama prayed, as he mourned the passing of the influential spiritual leader.

Former President Akufo-Addo in his tribute posted on his X account, said he was saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing of the venerable Bishop of Rome, head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, His Holiness Pope Francis.

He said since his election, the late Pope Francis has been a latent force of tolerance and inter-religious cooperation.

Former President Akufo-Addo said late Pope Francis had given the world a clear indication of what his papacy would be in his choice of a papal name, Francis, after the great pilgrim Francis of Assisi.

"Pope Francis' 12-year service as Pope has been one of genuine care for the downtrodden and the poor.

His deep concern for and vigorous pursuit of global peace and the progress of Africa had been consistently expressed during the times I had the privilege of meeting him at the Vatican." he stated.

He said Pope Francis was indeed "God's treasured gift to our world of today. I extend a message of deep condolence to the Catholic community and Christendom".

We pray that this great servant of humanity finds rest in the bosom of the creator until the last day of the resurrection, when we shall all meet again," he added.

On his part, former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis, expressing his deep grief over the Pope's passing.

Dr Bawumia in a short tribute described the late Pope "as a man of unwavering peace and compassion" who lived a life of inclusiveness and humility."

"When I visited him a year ago, he left such a remarkable impression on me as one whose true essence and outlook on life was to live pure and right," Dr Bawumia wrote.

The former Vice President praised Pope Francis's legacy, saying, "May his legacy inspire us as we continue to pursue our individual mandates on earth."

Dr Bawumia extended his sincerest condolences to the Catholic community in Ghana and worldwide.

"I join the Catholic community in Ghana and worldwide to mourn this huge loss." The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in a tribute expressed sorrow at the news of the death of the late Pope Francis, describing it as a heavy blow to many Catholic faithful.

He recalled that the Pope had only recently led the Church through the sacred triduum before his passing.

"Oh? Pope Francis just celebrated the sacred triduum with us, the flock and departed so soon after. This is a blow to many faithful, but God knows best. It shall be well with our souls," Mr Bagbin wrote.

He described the late pontiff as "a blessing to humanity" and encouraged believers to celebrate his life with joy. Mr Bagbin also reflected on the spiritual lessons to be drawn from the Pope's passing.

"His passing reminds us to always be prepared to go to Zion, anytime, any day, anywhere, the beautiful city of God," he added.

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, also in tribute to Pope Francis, described him as a leader chosen by the Holy Spirit to respond to the unique challenges of his time.

He was known for championing care for the environment, an inclusive approach to leadership and tackling abuses that had plagued the Church.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show after the death of the pontiff at the age of 88, Most Reverend Gyamfi said the "Catholic Church and the entire world are mourning, having lost a Pope who embodied compassion, reform and strong moral leadership."