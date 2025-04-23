Tanzania: Dar Clinic Suspended for Violating Drug Laws

The government has suspended operations of Dar es Salaam's Sky Heart Pharmacy Clinic after uncovering violations of laws, including the promotion of a weight-loss drug not registered for that purpose in Tanzania.

According to a public notice issued yesterday by the Ministry of Health, the clinic has breached Section 96 of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act, Chapter 219 and the 2024 Guideline on Advertising, Health Communications and Medical Camps for Health Care Facilities and Services in Mainland Tanzania, issued by the Registration Board of Private Health Facilities in the country.

Following the identified shortfalls during inspection, the Minister for Health, Ms Jenister Mhagama, has directed the board and relevant authorities to take appropriate action.

The government ordered the suspension of the clinic's operations until the identified issues are addressed and a fine is paid for contravening national laws and guidelines.

The public notice says, the ministry received reports of a video advertisement shared across various social media platforms promoting the use of Semaglutide (Ozempic) for excessive weight loss.

It says the medication is officially registered in the country for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and not for weight loss purposes thus the clinic's promotion of the drug for unapproved use is among the infractions cited by health authorities.

The government reminded all health facility owners nationwide to strictly comply with the terms and conditions outlined in their service licences and permits.

It warned that any facility found in violation of these regulations will face appropriate action.

Additionally, the government called on citizens to report any misleading advertisements related to medicines or health services to the Ministry of Health or relevant regulatory authorities, including the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), the Pharmacy Council, or the Private Health Facilities Registration Board.