Tanzania: Govt Emphasises Need for Greater Awareness On Passengers' Rights

Dodoma — The government has acknowledged the importance of increasing public awareness about passengers' rights, particularly on the services and treatment they are entitled to when using various modes of transportation.

Deputy Minister for Works, David Kihenzile, made the statement in Parliament while responding to a question raised by Anatropia Theonest (Special Seats-CHADEMA).

Ms Theonest asked what rights passengers have, and to what extent they are aware of those rights.

In her supplementary question, Ms Theonest expressed concern over passengers' limited understanding of their entitlements, especially regarding baggage policies on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

She questioned the clarity around the weight limits for free luggage and criticized the seemingly arbitrary requirement that certain baggage must be wrapped, even when it may not be necessary.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Minister Kihenzile outlined that passenger using public transport--including long-distance buses, city buses (daladala), taxis, two- and three-wheeled motorcycles, trains, airplanes and ferries are entitled to a range of rights.

These include the right to safety and a secure travel environment, the right to choose their mode of transport, the right to compensation in the event of an accident or loss, the right to be heard and informed, the right to a valid ticket, and the right to be transported to their destination.

Despite ongoing government efforts through consumer councils such as the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Consumer Consultative Council (LATRA CCC) and the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Consumer Consultative Council (TCAA CCC), public understanding of passenger rights remains low.

This, he explained, is largely due to consumer apathy where many passengers fail to read or follow announcements and guidance meant for them.

Mr Kihenzile also clarified that the baggage allowance for both air and train travel typically start at 20 kilogrammes.

He issued a directive to both the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and LATRA to ensure clear communication and adherence to regulations so that passengers can travel without unnecessary challenges.

The government affirmed its commitment to continuing public education campaigns through relevant institutions to ensure passengers are better informed and empowered to claim their rights.