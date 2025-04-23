Namibia: Busch Backs Budget

Member of Parliament and former executive chairperson of the National Youth Council (NYC) Sharonice Busch, has thrown her full support behind the 2025/26 national budget, describing it as a "manifesto of progress".

She said the budget has the potential to radically transform the lives of ordinary Namibians -- if stewarded with vision and courage.

Delivering her maiden speech in the National Assembly this week, Busch lauded minister of Finance Ericah Shafudah and her team for crafting a budget that addresses critical sectors such as youth development, agriculture, healthcare and sports.

"This Appropriation Bill is not just numbers on a page - it is a pledge to the people. It lays the tracks for infrastructure, cultural revitalisation, entrepreneurship and economic justice," Busch said.

She welcomed key interventions outlined in the Bill, including the support for livestock farmers through the Equalisation Fund, the revitalisation of the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme, and the doubling of youth sector allocations through institutions like the National Youth Council and the National Youth Service.

"Food security is sovereignty," she said, stressing the need for Namibia to grow what it eats while supporting local producers. "Doubling youth-related funding is not a favour - it is a long-overdue commitment."

The parliamentarian also praised the allocation of N$450 million to the sport sector, noting that sport must be recognised "not only as play, but as profession, platform and pride."

The young Swapo politician also welcomed the N$780 million investment earmarked for healthcare infrastructure, calling for the urgent clearance of bureaucratic hurdles that delay service delivery.

"Our people deserve hospitals that heal, not halls that crowd," Busch said, drawing applause from across the House.

While firmly supporting the Appropriation Bill, she cautioned that its true impact would depend on how efficiently and empathetically it is implemented.

"This Bill has the potential to transform lives - if we dare to steward it well," she said.

Beyond the fiscal matters, Busch used her maiden speech to reflect on her personal journey -- from a child Speaker in the Children's Parliament to a full-fledged MP -- and to honour the giants who shaped her path, including the late Dr Theo-Ben Gurirab, Dr Hage Geingob, and Mandela Kapere.

Quoting George Bernard Shaw, she reminded her fellow lawmakers: "Don't just look at the world and ask why - dare to imagine the unseen and ask, why not?"

She then urged the House to embrace their sacred duty with empathy, courage and people-centred leadership.

"The crossroads is here. The choice is ours:

Will we shape a Namibia that is inclusive, equitable and united in its prosperity? Or will we allow history to choose for us?"