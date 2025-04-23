Namibia: A Weekend of Drunken Drivers

Forty drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol over the Easter weekend.

Among those arrested were 10 female drivers in the Khomas region, with authorities urging drivers to plan, use designated drivers and make responsible choices behind the wheel.

"The highest blood alcohol concentration (BAC) recorded during the operation was 1.85, more than three times the legal limit. In addition to DUI arrests, four people were taken into custody for obstructing police officers during the weekend operation," an official said.

Officers also issued 182 traffic tickets for a range of other violations as part of a broader effort to improve road safety during the busy holiday period.

According to the weekend crime report issued by Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, last Thursday on the B1 road around 00h59, it is alleged that a 35-year-old Namibian male driver of a Toyota minibus with Rundu registration number with 21 passengers, was travelling from Okahandja heading to Otjiwarongo, lost control of the vehicle while overtaking a truck approximately 50km from Okahandja, and the vehicle overturned.

No serious injuries were reported while some of the passengers with minor injuries were transported to Okahandja State Hospital.

Shikwambi added that on Sunday at about 19h30 in the Kapani area, Nanyanti village, it is alleged the 36-year-old Namibian male driver of a maroon Toyota Noah vehicle with a Katima Mulilo registration number was driving from the Katima Mulilo direction to Malengalenga. When he reached Kapani, he bumped two pedestrians who were allegedly walking on the road. The deceased is identified as Munika Nosiku, a Namibian female, and the injured person is Sitali Pelekelo, a Zambian male. Their next of kin have been informed, and the bodies of the deceased were transported to Katima Mulilo State mortuary. Police investigations continue.

-pmukokobi@nepc.com.na

Photo: Nampa