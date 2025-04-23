Africa: Strengthening the Oxfam Confederation - Historic Decisions On Affiliation in the Philippines, Kenya and Senegal

press release

The Oxfam Confederation has taken a major step forward on its journey to becoming more diverse, inclusive, and locally led.

At the March 2025 Affiliate Business Meeting (ABM), all Oxfam Affiliates unanimously approved three significant affiliation decisions:

Oxfam Pilipinas has become a Full Affiliate of the Confederation.

Oxfam Kenya and Oxfam Senegal have been confirmed as Prospective Affiliates.

These decisions mark a historic moment, not just in structural terms, but as an expression of Oxfam's feminist and decolonial commitments, and our shared ambition to shift power and centre leadership in the Global South. In 2020, Oxfam committed to becoming a peer-based Affiliate Network by 2030, with parity between northern and southern Affiliates. Affiliation journeys - from an exploration phase to Prospective Affiliate status and then Full Affiliate status - are central to this transformation.

Oxfam Pilipinas

Oxfam Pilipinas has transitioned from an existing Country Program into an independent national organisation, becoming a Full Affiliate after a robust process of transformation. This builds on over 35 years of presence in the country and deep partnerships with movements for social, gender, and climate justice. With a strong feminist and rights-based identity, Oxfam Pilipinas leads with a vision of Patas na Bukas: The Future is Equal - advancing humanitarian leadership, resilient governance, and the power of grassroots activism.

Oxfam Pilipinas Board profiles

Oxfam Kenya and Oxfam Senegal are newly established national organisations that build on the legacy of longstanding Oxfam Country Programs. They are led by Boards committed to building dependable, resilient and influential national affiliates.

Oxfam Kenya

Oxfam Kenya brings over 60 years of experience in humanitarian response, influencing, and development, underpinned by feminist and decolonial approaches. Its strategy is rooted in accountable governance, gender justice, and systems change, with a strong emphasis on localised leadership and innovation.

Oxfam Kenya Board profiles

Oxfam Senegal

Oxfam Senegal, drawing from over four decades of work in the country, is building a bold, citizen-led organisation focused on dismantling systemic inequalities and driving just climate and governance solutions across Francophone and Sahelian contexts. Its approach is grounded in intersectionality, equity, and strong regional alliances.

Oxfam Senegal Board Profiles

Their Prospective Affiliate status reflects the Confederation's confidence in their leadership, governance, and strategic clarity, and opens a transition phase during which they will deepen their operational and institutional capacities while playing an active role in confederation life.

What This Means for the Confederation and Our Work

These decisions strengthen Oxfam's ability to act as a network of peers that is truly shaped by the people and places we serve. They are a testament to the leadership, vision, and resilience of our colleagues in the Philippines, Kenya and Senegal, and to the collaborative efforts across the Confederation that support these transitions.

We are celebrating this historic moment as we recommit ourselves to become a bolder, more globally balanced, and more just Oxfam.

