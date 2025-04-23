Tension and frustration engulfed Kimara Mwisho bus terminal in Dar es Salaam yesterday morning, as hundreds of commuters were left stranded for hours amid an acute shortage of UDA Rapid Transit (UDART) buses during peak hours.

As early as dawn, long queues began forming, stretching far beyond the usual waiting zones.

With time, the situation worsened. Several buses passed by the terminal without stopping to pick up passengers, triggering confusion and rising anger among those who had been waiting since the early morning hours.

The air was thick with frustration. Some commuters paced restlessly, others sat silently on benches beneath the terminal roof, eyes fixed anxiously on the road.

Though shielded from the sun, the growing crowd and prolonged wait created a tense atmosphere.

Each passing bus that failed to stop drew groans of disbelief--until a section of frustrated commuters decided they had waited long enough. In a spontaneous act of protest, the crowd surged forward to block a departing UDART bus, demanding to board.

As the doors opened, passengers climbed in hastily, desperate to secure a spot and continue with their day.

The chaotic sceneexposed more than a momentary disruption; it reflected deeper systemic challenges facing the transit system--chiefly, an ongoing shortage of buses during highdemand hours.

"I got here at 7:15 a.m.," said Beatrice Mwingira, a mother of three and petty trader who commutes daily to Kariakoo.

"It's now almost 9:00 a.m. and not a single bus has picked us. Some just pass without stopping." Maria John, a regular commuter, expressed concern about what she described as the disorganised boarding process.

"The situation at Kimara is frustrating--it's the same every day. You arrive early thinking you'll beat the rush, only to wait over half an hour. And, when a bus finally shows up, it's a scramble. People push and shove, and you might miss it altogether."

She recalled that during the Covid-19 period, passengers used to queue in an orderly manner, but that discipline has now disappeared.

"Now it's just chaos and the station staff doesn't offer any help," she added. Another commuter, Wilson Magembe, echoed the sentiments, stressing how the unreliable service is impacting people's livelihoods.

"The government needs to intervene. There are too few buses and we're suffering. We arrive late to work and appointments. We hoped BRT would bring relief, but honestly, even using a tricycle (bajaji) is better than this." Zena Mwarabu also criticised the lack of communication from the terminal staff.

"The attendants don't inform us of anything. All they say is, 'Be patient, the bus is coming.' This isn't how a public service should operate. We're tired. The government leaders must come and see the situation for themselves."

Later in the day, UDART management issued a statement attributing the morning disruption to an unexpected incident involving a cargo truck.

"Starting around 8:00 a.m., a cargo truck mistakenly entered the Rapid Transit lanes and blocked a section of the road between Kibo and Ubungo Maji stations," the statement read.

"The obstruction lasted more than 20 minutes and severely disrupted the normal flow of buses," the statement added.

UDART added that the blockage forced some buses to reroute or suspend scheduled stops, leading to delays and overcrowding at Kimara and other terminals.

"We sincerely apologise to all passengers for the inconvenience caused. We remain committed to providing reliable and efficient service," the company stated.

Despite the apology, the incident at Kimara underscores a deeper concern: A transit system increasingly stretched beyond its capacity.

As the city's population and transport demands continue to grow, the current fleet of UDART buses is proving inadequate.

Last week, the government said that it has signed contracts with three service providers for the operation of phase two of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, a move that is expected to ease transportation in Dar es Salaam.

The Minister of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa told Members of Parliament yesterday that the contracts have been signed through the partnership between the government and the private sector (PPP).