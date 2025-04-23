Monrovia — Monrovia – The Supreme Court of Liberia has delivered a decisive ruling in the ongoing power struggle between the House of Representatives' self-declared Majority Bloc and embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, declaring the group's actions unconstitutional and effectively ending Representative Richard N. Koon's controversial campaign to unseat the Speaker.In its final judgment, the Court described the Bloc's actions as a "flagrant disregard for constitutional order" and nullified all decisions taken during their unsanctioned legislative sessions.

The political impasse began in late 2024, when the so-called Majority Bloc, led by Rep. Koon, launched an initiative to remove Speaker Koffa, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership. The effort quickly drew legal scrutiny after the Bloc began holding parallel sessions without meeting the quorum or procedural requirements outlined in the Liberian Constitution.

In December 2024, the Supreme Court issued an initial ruling declaring those actions unconstitutional. Despite that decision, the Bloc continued to operate outside constitutional bounds, prompting Speaker Koffa's legal team to file a Bill of Information earlier this year, seeking enforcement of the Court's ruling.

March 26 Hearing: Court's Clear Warning

During a March 26 hearing on the Bill of Information, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh sharply criticized the Majority Bloc for ignoring the Court's ruling, warning of the dangerous precedent their actions could set.

"Where he, Speaker Koffa, is still sitting, and you open a parallel session, it can create chaos," Yuoh cautioned, emphasizing the constitutional crisis such actions could provoke.

Associate Justices Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and Yussif D. Kaba questioned the legal legitimacy of the Bloc's continued defiance, while Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokollie warned that undermining constitutional provisions could destabilize the country's democratic foundation.

Final Ruling: Actions Null and Void

In today's final ruling, the Supreme Court declared all legislative actions taken by the Majority Bloc in the absence of Speaker Koffa null and void. The Court reaffirmed that the Speaker's removal must strictly adhere to Article 33 of the Constitution, which requires the Speaker's presence and a legitimate quorum to convene any House session.

Chief Justice Yuoh reiterated the primacy of constitutional order, stating: "There are rules to follow. Failure to do so erodes the very foundation of our democratic institutions."

She said: "Any action or sitting of the majority bloc in which the elected speaker is not presiding despite being present and is not absent or incapacitated is unconstitutional. Action of the self-styled majority bloc' is in total disregard for the rule of law."

Cllr. Varney Sherman, representing the Bloc, had argued that a numerical majority of lawmakers could convene independently of the Speaker. However, the Court rejected that argument, clarifying that legislative sessions must be presided over by the duly elected Speaker to carry constitutional legitimacy.

Political Implications

The ruling solidifies Speaker Koffa's position and ends the months-long attempt to unseat him through unconstitutional means. It also places Rep. Koon and his allies under scrutiny for defying the judiciary and flouting established legal norms.

Legal analysts and civil society organizations have welcomed the ruling as a significant victory for the rule of law and democratic governance in Liberia. The House of Representatives is now expected to restore order and focus on its legislative duties under the leadership of Speaker Koffa.

As Liberia seeks to strengthen its democratic institutions, the Supreme Court's ruling serves as a clear reminder: no individual or political group is above the Constitution.