Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Women Embark On a Historic Multi-Format Tour of USA

The tour will mark the first occasion that Zimbabwe women's cricket team visit USA for a bilateral series.

Zimbabwe women's cricket team are set to take on the United States of America across three T20Is and two ODIs.

The tour will kickstart with the T20I series, beginning from April 25. It will be followed by a couple of ODIs scheduled for May 1 and 3.

All the games will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The two teams last squared off in October 2024 when USA toured Harare for an ODI series. While the hosts emerged victorious, it was a closely contested five-match series - separating the two teams with a 3-2 margin.

"The US tour is a start to steady build-up towards the Ireland series in July which will give us a gauge in terms of where we are ahead of the FTP next year," Zimbabwe women head coach Walter Chawaguta said.

"It also kickstarts our journey towards the Africa qualifiers later this year."

Zimbabwe squad: Biza Beloved, Chipare Francesca, Dhururu Chiedza, Mabhero Lindokuhle, Makusha Tendai, Marange Precious, Mthomba Natasha, Mugeri-Tiripano Chipo, Mupachikwa Modester, Ndhlovu Kelis, Nkomo Josephine, Pasipanodya Runyararo, Sibanda Nomvelo, Tshuma Loreen, Zimunu Adel

Non-Travelling Reserves: Gwanzura Nyasha, Ndiraya Kelly

Tour schedule:

1st T20I: April 25, Friday

2nd T20I: April 27, Sunday

3rd T20I: April 29, Tuesday

1st ODI: May 1, Thursday

2nd ODI: May 3, Saturday