Liberia: World Bank Reaffirms Support for Early Childhood Education, Women's Empowerment

The World Bank has reaffirmed its strong commitment to early childhood education and the empowerment of women and girls in Liberia, emphasizing their pivotal role in advancing the country's human capital development.

The remarks were delivered by Georgia Wallen, Country Manager of the World Bank in Liberia, at a stakeholder dialogue held Tuesday to present key findings from two new studies on early childhood care and the Economic Empowerment of Adolescent Girls and Young Women (EPAG) program.

Speaking at the event, Wallen extended greetings to senior officials from the Ministry of Education, including Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education Fasam Howard, and Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection Garmai Tokpah, as well as representatives from civil society and development partners.

"For many years the Government of Liberia, the World Bank, and key stakeholders have worked together to advance national priorities for early childhood development and education," Wallen said. "This event illustrates how coordination and collaboration can change lives--lives of children, lives of women, and communities."

She emphasized that well-designed investments in early childhood care and education (ECCE) produce ripple effects across society, improving health, education outcomes, and social cohesion, while laying the foundation for a more prosperous nation.

"Investing in early childhood development can bolster human capital," she noted. "Yet, opportunities for early childhood development and education are unevenly spread, with only 35 percent of children in developing countries benefiting from them, compared to 89 percent in developed countries."

Wallen also highlighted how such investments are particularly transformative for women, who are often the primary caregivers. Access to childcare services can free women to pursue decent employment, further education, and contribute more significantly to their families and communities.

"This agenda has great relevance for the Government of Liberia's ongoing investments in women and families to advance economic prosperity, including through the Liberia Women's Empowerment Project (LWEP)," she said. "We aim to unlock opportunities and improve the enabling environment for women's economic and social empowerment."

During the event, the World Bank presented findings and recommendations from two major initiatives. The first is a study on the ECCE service market in rural Liberia, which identifies feasible childcare models that can be integrated into existing programs like the LWEP and future women's empowerment projects.

The second is an evaluation of the EPAG training program, a homegrown initiative aimed at boosting Liberia's capacity to deliver effective services for adolescent girls and young women.

"The aim of today's discussion is to gain valuable feedback from the Government and other stakeholders on these two pieces of work," Wallen stated. "Ultimately, our focus is on using this research to inform decision-making, implementation, and action."

She stressed that this effort aligns closely with the government's ARREST Agenda, which targets a "giant leap in human capital development" with a strong focus on education, health, skills training, social protection, and equitable access for women, girls, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

"We look forward to finalizing both pieces in line with your comments and feedback," Wallen added. "We also hope to develop, with your input and cooperation, a cost roadmap on how these recommendations can be implemented by the Government and its development partners moving forward."

Wallen extended appreciation to the World Bank's Social Development and Education teams and acknowledged the support of the Early Learning Partnership and the Invest in Childcare Initiative.

Closing her remarks, Wallen turned the floor over to David Baysah, CEO of ADARA Research and Management Consultancy, who played a lead role in conducting the research being presented.