Liberians Reflect On Pope Francis' Legacy

On Monday, April 21, the world observed a moment of profound silence as it reflected on the loss of His Holiness Pope Francis, a revered figure known for his moral leadership, dedication to peace, and unwavering advocacy for marginalized communities.

While the globe descended into mourning mood, Liberia was not left out as Liberians mourn the loss of the Pope, head of the global Catholic Church who passed away in the early hours of Easter Monday.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai expressed deep sorrow over the Pope's death. In an official Executive Mansion's statement released Monday, the President extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia to the Catholic Church, the Holy See, and the global Catholic community.

He described this time of this universal loss as a "moment of profound mourning."

"Pope Francis was a beacon of humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the marginalized," President Boakai said, noting that the deceased's Papacy was marked by an unrelenting pursuit of peace, social justice, environmental stewardship, and interfaith dialogue.

President Boakai praised the late Pontiff for championing the rights of the poor and vulnerable, advocating for the protection of the environment, and serving as a bridge between peoples of diverse beliefs and backgrounds.

President Boakai fondly recalled his personal audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican Apostolic Palace on October 18, 2024, where they held meaningful discussions on global challenges, including migration and social equity.

"His insight and guidance during that meeting will remain a source of inspiration for me and for the people of Liberia," the President reflected.

As Liberia joins the rest of the world in mourning the passing of one of the most influential spiritual leaders of the modern era, President Boakai said the life and teachings of Pope Francis will continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of compassion, justice, and the common good.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Upon the announcement of the passing of the Pope, Liberians, in their droves, took to social media to pay their tributes to the fallen spiritual leader.

A Figure of Immense Significance

The pontiff's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from Catholics and non-Catholics across the globe.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL) said in a statement that this profound loss has reverberated throughout the global Catholic community, eliciting expressions of sorrow and tribute from believers and leaders alike.

Pope Francis was a figure of immense significance not only in the Vatican but also in countries around the world, including Liberia, CABICOL noted.

"His unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and the promotion of human dignity endeared him to millions," the group said in a statement. "Under his leadership, the Catholic Church made strides in numerous social justice initiatives, interfaith dialogues, and efforts aimed at bridging divides in conflict-ridden regions."

In Liberia, the impact of Pope Francis' papacy was particularly felt in his support for peace-building initiatives, especially in a nation with its own history of conflict--which time the late Archbishop Michael K. Francis, a towering figure in the Liberian religious community, at the center of it all.

The Catholic faithful in Liberia remember him for his compassionate outreach and encouragement, fostering a sense of hope and resilience within the country.

Compassion over Ceremony, People over Power

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, B. Elias Shoniyin, said that the deceased brought the light of Christ not merely to the pulpit, but to the prison yard, the refugee camp, the homeless shelter, and the war zone.

"He taught us that faith is not measured by pomp but by presence, by how far we are willing to go for those the world often overlooks," Shoniyin said in a social media tribute on Monday. "In his papacy, doctrine met dignity, and theology found its hands in the dirt of human suffering."

He noted that the late Pope's legacy will forever echo in his relentless pursuit of justice, his bold calls for environmental stewardship, and his insistence that the Church be a field hospital, not a fortress.

The former Deputy Minister indicated that the Pope's death marks not just the end of a papacy, but the closing of a profoundly transformative chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the global human family.

Shoniyin, who met with the Pope in 2014 when he accompanied former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on an official visit to the Vatican, noted that Pope Francis was a father, a friend, and a voice of conscience in an increasingly fractured world.

"He reminded us that mercy is the highest form of strength, and that love, real love, is never neutral in the face of injustice," he said.

Reminiscing on his encounter with the deceased over a decade ago, Shoniyin noted that the moment with the Pope remains etched in his memory due to the high level of humility that was on display on that day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That moment remains etched in my memory not for its grandeur, but for the striking humility witnessed firsthand. As I reached out to shake Pope Francis' hand, I instinctively began to bow, as protocol and reverence dictate." Shoniyin said in his social media tribute. "But Pope Francis, with the firmness of compassion and simplicity that defined his life, quickly raised me up with his steady hand. No words were spoken in that gesture, yet the message thundered through we are all equal before God."

"That moment wasn't just symbolic," he said, "It captured the essence of a man who redefined what it meant to lead--choosing compassion over ceremony, and people over power. From the slums of Buenos Aires to the corridors of the Vatican, he remained a humble servant to the poor, the persecuted, the migrant, and the marginalized.

"We grieve today not only because we have lost a Pope, but because we have lost a rare moral force whose heart beats for the vulnerable of this world," he said. "May the legacy of Pope Francis continue to guide our conscience, challenge our comfort, and awaken within us the courage to serve with humility, love, and unwavering faith."

Meanwhile, as the news of the Pope's passing spreads, CABICOL announced a period of reflection and prayer.