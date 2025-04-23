Liberia: Confucius Institute Vows to Strengthen Liberia-China Cultural Ties

The Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia (CIUL) joined countries around the world in commemorating International Chinese Language Day, under the global theme "Chinese Language: A Gift Across Time and Space."

The vibrant celebration, held on Saturday, April 19, brought together students, faculty members, journalists, and cultural enthusiasts. It featured cultural performances, language competitions, and exhibitions, all aimed at fostering greater appreciation for the Chinese language and its profound historical legacy.

CIUL Coordinator, Professor Joanne Zhou, emphasized the significance of learning Chinese, describing the language as "a bridge that breaches the gap between nations."

"Learning the Chinese language is important because it is a bridge that breaches the gap between language barriers," said Professor Zhou. "It not only offers academic and professional opportunities for students but also deepens mutual understanding between Liberia and China."

The Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia, since its establishment, has remained at the forefront of promoting educational exchange and cross-cultural understanding between the two countries.

By offering Mandarin language courses and cultural activities, the institute plays a pivotal role in China's broader global enculturation efforts -- the process by which people learn and internalize the values, customs, and worldviews of a particular culture through social interaction and education.

Highlighting the history behind the global observance, Professor Huang Yu explained that April 20 was chosen to honor Cangjie, a legendary figure in ancient China credited with inventing Chinese characters. "Cangjie's creation of characters was so profound that, according to legend, the heavens rained millet and ghosts wept," said Professor Yu.

He noted that the date aligns with Guyu, a traditional festival in the Chinese calendar that symbolizes cultivation -- not just in agriculture, but also in language and knowledge.

The International Chinese Language Day was initiated by the United Nations in 2010 through its Department of Public Information (now the Department of Global Communications), as part of an effort to promote multilingualism, cultural diversity, and appreciation for the UN's six official languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

Each language day highlights the culture, history, and achievements of its respective language. In Monrovia, CIUL marked the day with calligraphy exhibitions, traditional music, cultural presentations, and Mandarin-speaking contests, showcasing the enthusiasm of Liberian students learning the language.