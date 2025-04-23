Namibia: President Calls for Unity, Integrity and Excellence in Service Delivery

document

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at general staff meeting, the Presidency, Windhoek, 10 April 2025

It is with appreciation that I stand before you today, as we embark on a journey together that seeks to shape the work of the Presidency. As you all know, I assumed the mantle of leadership of the country on 21 March 2025, in the same hall we are gathered today.

Therefore, I extend my deepest appreciation to each one of you for your continued dedication and unwavering support, which has been an important success factor to my esteemed predecessors.

Today marks the first meeting with all of you as staff members in the Presidency. It is an opportunity to know one another and it is the beginning of the first steps in an important journey that we must walk together as a team.

Equally important, it is also an opportune time for all staff members to rally around a shared vision, that is articulated in the Swapo Party Manifesto: "Unity in Diversity: Natural Resources Beneficiation and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development", which is my contract as the fifth head of state with the Namibian people who voted overwhelmingly for me as their fifth president to lead this country for the next five years.

Together as a collective, let us embrace hard work, ensuring that it translates into tangible change for our citizens over the next five years. The aspirations laid out in the Swapo Party must be implemented to the latter as they resonate with the collective goals of fostering social progress and shared prosperity. I invite each one of you to buy into this vision of prosperity fully, as it is our shared commitment that will drive us toward excellence.

I urge you all to embrace the spirit of dedication to service delivery and excellence. Our work here at State House demands teamwork, collaboration and the creation of synergies among staff members, divisions, directorates and departments in order to get things done on time and within budget.

Each one of you plays a crucial role in this noble undertaking, and through our collective efforts, we will achieve the goals set before us, that of excellence and service delivery to the Namibian public.

Moreover, in our pursuit of excellence, we must commit to act with integrity and transparency in all our actions and at all times. It is critical to serve our citizens with dedication and humility, expecting nothing in return. They deserve our utmost respect and commitment, and it is our duty to deliver services that enhance their quality of life and foster a sense of pride in our nation.

I would also like to take this moment to extend a warm welcome to our new staff members from Petroleum Affairs, including the directorates of Marginalised and Disabilities Affairs. Your addition to this team is vital as we embark on this transformative journey to change the living standards of our people. As we navigate change, notably the merging of some ministries, let us remember that these reforms are designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in serving the public.

Together, we will build institutions that thrive on capability and innovation, ensuring the highest standards of service delivery.

I encourage each one of you to work with confidence and pride, representing the highest office in the land of the brave. Let us remember that our actions reflect not only who we are but also the future we envision for our nation.

I would like to emphasise the eighth administration's stance on zero tolerance to corruption in all its manifestations. Let us hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards, and expect nothing in return in our quest to provide timely and excellent services to all Namibians, visiting guests and investors to our country, and reinforcing the trust that our action will equal our behaviours at all times. Integrity and accountability must be our guiding principles as we tackle the challenges ahead.

I urge you to carry out your responsibilities with boldness, with transparency, and within the framework of the Constitution, the applicable Acts, policies and processes.

There is no room for favouritism, or any undue influence, be it from the investors, citizens or external forces in exchange for service delivery. Your duty is to serve citizens, investors and visitors alike timeously. Everything we do, must be in their best interest, for the public good and for the social progress and shared prosperity of Namibians.

At all material times as staff members, we must be guided by the principle of one heart and one mind, and above all service to the public. We must work together and consult one another as a team to execute our various respective functions and duties.

I am confident that together, we will make the difference that the people of Namibia expect from us.

I thank you.

Statement-by-H.E-President-Dr.-Netumbo-Nandi-Ndaitwah-on-the-occassion-of-the-staff-meeting-on-10-April-2025docxDownload