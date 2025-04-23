Southern Africa: Namibia Inaugurates Pioneering Green Iron Plant At Arandis

document

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the ceremonial opening of the HyIron Oshivela Plant at Arandis, 11 April 2025.

I thank the initiators of this project for having chosen Namibia to be their first point of call for this multifaceted project, HyIron Oshivela Plant. In the same vein, I thank the management for not only having invited me to be part of this historical event, but more importantly for making this project a reality.

The introduction of the HyIron Oshivela Plant in Arandis, Erongo region, was brought to my attention in 2023, as the then deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation. I recall meeting this visionary team on the sidelines of the Heads of Missions Conference in Windhoek, Khomas region. At the time, the concept of a plant that would produce green iron with zero emissions in Namibia sounded like another far-fetched dream. In 2024, at the Hydrogen Conference in Windhoek, the team brought me the first green iron.

Today, 11 April 2025, as your fifth president, I stand before you with excitement to inaugurate this groundbreaking facility, which solidifies the unwavering commitment and a shared vision of the HyIron project. As the minister of international relations and cooperation, I met so many potential investors I am still waiting to see the real maturity of some of those investments. Congratulations HyIron Oshivela team.

To potential investors, I am assuring you that Namibia is ready for business for the mutual benefit of investors and the Namibian people. For us in government, our objective is to create a conducive environment for investment for both local and foreign investors.

Therefore, I call upon other investors to follow and emulate the exemplary path of HyIron. Our country's competitive advantages in terms of investment are there for every investor to see. Namibia's continuous pledge to peace, political stability, and adherence to the rule of law is a prerequisite for investment, provided that investors respect our clarion call for local beneficiation.

The official opening of HyIron's Oshivela Plant in Namibia is not only because it is one of the world's first industrial facilities dedicated to zero-emissions iron production, but it is talking to our national developmental agenda of value addition, natural resource beneficiation and industrialisation, as articulated in the Swapo Party Elections Manifesto 2025-2030.

Indeed, today's ceremony demonstrates the company's readiness to walk with us on our journey to prosperity by growing our economy and to make us stronger in international trade, while living in harmony with the environment.

The Oshivela Green Iron Plant stands as a proud Namibian achievement and reflects notable synergies between Namibia and its international partners. It is the culmination of strategic investments, homegrown innovation, and global collaboration involving various companies around the globe where components and parts of the plant were supplied from the European Union, the United States of America, China, Japan and Great Britain amongst others. Beyond its role in steel production, the Oshivela Plant is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when visionary leadership, international cooperation, and local talent come together.

Therefore, I wish to express my profound appreciation to the partners that invested approximately N$600 million to fund the project for their foresight, which demonstrates the power of a shared vision and mutual respect.

Today's ceremony also provides a moment to recognise Namibia's young people -- the engineers, artisans, technicians, and all the workers who brought this dream to fruition in just under 12 months, with construction having commenced in April 2024.

A project like Oshivela is important for job creation. I am informed that during the first construction phase about 400 direct jobs were created, while during the first maintenance phase of the project the company provided 50 direct and 50 indirect employment, of which 90% of employees were youth. These young people's efforts demonstrate resilience, innovation, and commitment to work. These young Namibians have not merely built a factory; they have written a new chapter in our country's industrial history.

They have shown the world that Namibia is prepared to lead, to innovate, and to inspire. It must also be a clear message to other investors that with the right attitude and good preparation, Namibia is ready to provide the necessary skills. That is to say Namibia not only possesses raw materials and renewable energy but importantly has the required human capital, the political will, and a deep commitment to global sustainability goals. We are not merely awaiting the future, we are building it here and now.

As the world turns its gaze upon Namibia today, this project positions our country as a strategic partner in the production of iron, a vital material across the automotive, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

I am pleased to highlight that this project not only contributes to the global fight against climate change but also underscores Namibia's commitment to a carbon-free economy. By shifting from raw material exports to local value-added production, Namibia will generate six to eight times more economic value. More importantly, this signals the building of an industrial base that is truly Namibian, rooted in sustainability, empowered by our youth, and guided by our national principles of good governance and equity.

As I conclude, let me once again extend thanks to the HyIron Oshivela team under the leadership of Mr Johannes Michels and to every one of you -- the communities of the Erongo region, the technical teams, and above all, our young people -- for your passion and dedication in making this project a reality.

May this achievement inspire and unite us, and serve as a powerful motivator for the great tasks that lie ahead.

I look forward with optimism for this project to achieve its intended goals. I now have the honour to declare the commencement of production at the Green HyIron Project officially open.

I thank you.

Statement-by-Her-Excellency-President-Dr-Netumbo-Nandi-Ndaitwah-on-the-occasion-of-opening-of-production-of-the-Hylron-Oshivela-plant-12-April-2025Download