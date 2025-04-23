Namibia: Kunene Rejoices in Home Success

Tears of joy and relief flowed freely inside a packed Outjo Sport Stadium yesterday as host region Kunene claimed a historic first Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup title following a 2-0 win over Kavango West at Outjo.

Goals by Dixon Khuriseb and the tournament's best player, Brundhino Kandirikirira, ensured victory, sparking scenes of delirium as the home support rejoiced in finally ending decades of poor performances.

Winning head coach Uerikondjera 'Mammie' Kasaona, who was carried aloft by her players at the final whistle, was speechless after guiding her home region to glory and in the process becoming the first woman to win the competition in that capacity.

"This is a wonderful moment for my region. Thank you to the Kunene region for showing up in numbers to make sure that indeed we are a great people, and to show the nation what we can bring. Imagine, 23 years of this great competition and we just go out in the group stages," a hoarse Kasaona said as her players and team's supporters belted out victory songs and danced in the background.

The victory was a fitting conclusion to the youth sport festival after four days of pulsating and non-stop action by the country's next generation of stars.

Two-time former winners Oshana finished third after beating one-time champion //Kharas 3-1 in the bronze medal.

Ex-Kunene governor and chairperson of the local organising committee Marius Sheya say they had prepared to win both the football and netball competitions.

"When we bid for this event I told the owners of this event that you're going to take this event to Kunene and we're going to win it. It's unfortunate that we didn't win the netball, but we gave our best," says Sheya.

Sheya says he was vindicated for pushing that Kasaona be appointed, having been impressed with her burgeoning reputation as a youth coach.

"I'm very happy and I'm emotional. I said can we change the coach and get a female coach who is very capable. And for the first time, a female coach has won this tournament. This is history. Thank you to everyone who supported our cause," Sheya says.

Kavango East reclaimed the netball crown, defeating perennial bridesmaids Omaheke 40-21 in a thrilling final contest.

Kavango East netball team head coach Frans Ndara says: "Our team worked very hard during the preparations for the games and that has now paid off handsomely."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ohangwena took third place by beating Khomas, who had won the netball title for the past three years, 42-33.

It marked the first time in more than three years that Khomas did not finish in the top three.

Deputy sport minister Dino Ballotti was on hand to witness the grand finale which left a lasting impression.

"Well done to the people of Kunene for hosting such a wonderful spectacle. Congratulations to the champions Kunene for winning the football and Kavango East for winning the netball final," Ballotti says.

"The ministry and the sponsors have put millions into this event over the years for the infrastructure enhancement, sport development and providing a platform for our youth to showcase their talent with pride," he adds.

"These smart partnerships are what we want to continue to manifest all over the country. There are thousands here today, a testament that sport unifies Namibians."

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Netball: Martha Mbulu (best shooter, Ohangwena); M Mukungu (best defender, Kavango East), Ndilimenke Erastus (player of the tournament, Ohangwena), Selma Bitler (umpire of the tournament); Victoria Shigwedha (most improved umpire).

Football: Brundino Kandikirira (player of the tournament); Michael Jonas (Oshana, top scorer) and Brundino Kandikirira (Kunene, top scorer); Micheni Kavendjii (best goalkeeper, Kunene); Michael Kashiku (best referee, Omusati); Kingsley Gaseb (best assistant referee, Otjozondjupa).