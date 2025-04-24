Tanzania: Suwasa Achieves 95pc Water Coverage

The Sumbawanga Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (SUWASA) has increased water coverage to an impressive 95 per cent, a major achievement realised during the four years of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership.

The success has been made possible through budgetary allocations totalling 1.89bn/- by the sixth phase government, which enabled the implementation of key water projects in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa Region, since March 2021.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' in Sumbawanga town recently, SUWASA Managing Director Engineer Gibson Nzowa noted that the municipality has met the government's 2025 target for urban water coverage.

"With ongoing expansion and rehabilitation of the water network, we expect coverage in the municipality to reach 96 per cent by October 2025, potentially surpassing the government's 2025 target," Eng Nzowa stated.

According to the CCM Election Manifesto 2020- 2025, the government aims to achieve 95 per cent water access in urban areas and 85 per cent in rural areas by the end of 2025. Eng Nzowa said that SUWASA has already exceeded this target, with the number of residents receiving clean water increasing steadily.

"This marks a transformative period for the people of Sumbawanga municipality, which has an estimated population over 180,000," he said.

"Since President Samia took office in March 2021, water supply coverage has increased by 7 per cent--from 88 per cent to 95 per cent by December 2024. We've been recording an average annual growth of between 1.5 to 2 per cent."

He added that the number of residents served by SUWASA rose from 173,823 in March 2021 to 185,000 by the end of 2024.

Sumbawanga Municipality is composed of 19 wards, of which 13 wards (182,970 people) are served by SUWASA, while the remaining 6 wards (121,016 people) are under the jurisdiction of the Rural and Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (RUWASA).

"Under President Samia's leadership, SUWASA has implemented a series of strategic initiatives aimed at improving water supply and sanitation services," said Eng Nzowa.

"These include expanding infrastructure, improving service delivery, and promoting sustainable water management practices."

He attributed the authority's success to strong partnerships with the government and stakeholders, noting: "Over the past four years, we have made significant progress in ensuring that citizens have access to clean, safe, and sufficient water."

Eng Nzowa also expressed his appreciation for the government under President Samia's unwavering support and commitment to improving water and sanitation services, not only in Sumbawanga but across the country.

"Her leadership has inspired us to work harder and achieve our goals," he said.