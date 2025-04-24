Tanzania: TGU, Lugalo Launch First-Ever Golf Clinic for University Students

In a strategic move to grow the sport among young adults, the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), in collaboration with the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club, of Dar es Salaam, conducted the first-ever Golf clinic for university students at the Lugalo course yesterday.

The event marked the official tee-off of the University Students Golf Recruitment & Development Program 2025, a groundbreaking initiative to promote and develop golf at the college level.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, TGU Competition Secretary and Lugalo Handicap Secretary, Ernest Sengeu, explained the significance of the initiative as part of a long-term development agenda.

He noted that the programme launched with a "Meet & Greet" session and has received full endorsement from the club's chairman, Ibrahim Mhona.

"This initiative is rooted in the belief that today's youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the active workforce of today," said Sengeu.

"Having started with juniors, the program is now expanding to universities to introduce the game to a wider group of young people."

He explained that the University Students Golf Programme goes beyond simply teaching students how to play golf. It is a comprehensive personal development initiative designed to impart key life skills.

Through golf lessons, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, students will learn about leadership, discipline and selfgrowth.

"Nurturing talent and character through golf, this programme envisions a future where young leaders are equipped not only with professional skills but also with integrity, discipline and a strong sense of community," he said.

Sengeu stressed that the programme's objectives include introducing students to golf and instilling its core values, promoting leadership, integrity and discipline through golf-related activities.

Also, it aims to bridge academic institutions and the golfing community to foster mentorship and career exposure, encouraging youth participation and inclusivity in a sport rooted in respect and resilience and preparing a new generation of leaders with access to global opportunities and professional networks.

He said TGU underscores that golf is more than just a game--it serves as a platform for leadership development, character building and mental resilience. It also fosters social and professional networking, offering students meaningful connections and long-term growth.

"Golf teaches patience, decision-making and strategic thinking. It promotes honesty and respect for the rules while also creating space for impactful conversations," he states.